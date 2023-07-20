I have a confession. I walked out of the first 'Avatar' movie. Not because I thought it was bad, but because I felt like the blue people were going to win and it was getting late. I went to the second one, but mainly as a pity companion for my husband who was desperate to see it. Going to the movies is not one of my hobbies. Having said that, the hype around 'Barbie' has sucked me in. I will go see that. This weekend is a literal guys and dolls showdown with the release of 'Oppenheimer,' as well. The weekend has been renamed “Barbenheimer” to capture the anticipation of both films. In fact, Cineplex says nearly 20 per cent of ticket sales are by people seeing both films. Sixty-five per cent expect to see it on the same day! Are you going?



A moment for the markets: Another 15-month high for the S&P 500, NASDAQ and Dow Jones Industrial Average. A respectable two-month high for the TSX. The S&P 500 is just under five per cent away from all time highs as earnings have broadly beaten expectations. Since entering a bull market, the S&P 500 is up an additional 4.5 per cent. There are so many earnings to go through (21 companies report today), below are some highlights so far.



Tesla – the good & bad: Tesla shares are down right now after its latest set of results. The good: beat on both the top and bottom line. Revenues up 47 per cent from last year and deliveries of 466,000 vehicles (above Street of 447,000). The bad: margins came in below expectations at 18.2 per cent vs 18.6 per cent and hit a four-year low. Elon Musk warned on the conference call they will need to keep cutting prices if interest rates keep going up. With the stock up nearly 170 per cent so far this year it is definitely a pullback candidate.



Netflix – the good & bad: Shares of Netflix are also down. The good: the password crackdown is working. Netflix added nearly six million subscribers, double what was expected. Operating income was also better than expected and margins increased. The bad: revenue came in below expectations, average revenue per user was also down. The forecast for revenue was also below expectations. Bulls are defending the stock though. Evercore’s Mark Mahaney says they would buy Netflix on the pull back, calling todays sell off an “expectations correction.” Keep in mind the stock is up 60 per cent so far this year.



Newmont loses shine: Shares of the world’s largest gold producer are falling in the pre-market. Earnings disappointed expectations as gold production volumes missed and gold production costs were much higher. Free cash flow was a huge miss as well: US$40 million vs the US$227 million expected.



All-time high for a homebuilder: Shares of DR Horton are poised to open at an all-time high. Quarterly home orders came in higher than expected as the homebuilder benefits from a housing shortage south of the border (not just a Canada problem).

Notable Calls

Carvana cut to sell at RBC

After a stunning rally of more than 1,000 per cent so far in 2023, RBC is nipping the Carvana rally in the bud. RBC downgrades noting it is disconnected from fundamentals.

Target: $30

Desjardins thinks Dominion Lending Centres could be a way to play a recovery in Canada’s housing market. While housing will be tepid for the rest of the year, expectations are better for 2024. The analyst says given the stock is down 38 per cent so far this year, trades at 5x and sports a 6 per cent dividend yield it is a buy.

Target: $2.75

Steve Hansen believes RB Global (formerly Ritchie Brothers) can sustain recent share price momentum and is poised to benefit from “robust countercyclical tailwinds.” Hansen says the heavy-equipment auctioneer can benefit as macro uncertainty increases and supply chains loosen. He also believes the stock’s discounted valuation isn’t accounting for possible synergies with its recent acquisition, IAA.

Target: US$75

