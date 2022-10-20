Shares of Tesla are under pressure in the premarket, falling by as much as six per cent, after the electric carmaker said growth was a “little harder” to come by amid the headwinds facing the global economy. Revenue in the latest quarter came up just shy of expectations at US$21.5 billion – albeit up 56 per cent year-over-year – as a combination of the overall economic slowdown and transportation bottlenecks weighed on deliveries. The company says it expects it will not be able to meet its goal of increasing deliveries 50 per cent from a year ago as it struggles to ship vehicles from its plants to customers.

EMERA DROPS AS NOVA SCOTIA MOVES ON POWER BILLS

We'll be keeping a close eye on shares of utility-provider Emera in the wake of their biggest drop in more than two years. Shares fell nearly five per cent in yesterday's trade after Nova Scotia announced plans to cap power bill increases as Canadians struggle with sky-high inflation. Emera CEO Scott Balfour said he was “deeply concerned” about the move, and warned that the proposed legislation would limit the company's plans for capital investments in its NS Power division.

IN CONVERSATION WITH STEPHEN POLOZ

Now here's something to look forward to. With recession concerns on the rise and the prospects for as much as another percentage point worth of interest rate hikes on the horizon, what better day to talk to the former Bank of Canada governor? Amber Kanwar will sit down with Poloz live from the Capitalize for Kids conference in downtown Toronto at 10:20 a.m. EDT to discuss a wide range of topics, including his outlook for the domestic economy, climate risks and the implications of a massive demographic shift as millions of Canadians near retirement age.

BMO SEES CANADIAN ECONOMY FLATLINING IN 2023

Sticking to that theme, the team at BMO Economics is taking a dim view on the prospects for growth next year. In a note to clients, BMO said it expects growth to flatline next year as rate hikes to fight stubbornly sticky inflation take a toll on consumer spending. BMO says the pain will be felt most acutely in Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec, where it expects outright declines in economic output, while resource-rich provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan will fare relatively better.

LIZ TRUSS RESIGNS AS U.K. PRIME MINISTER

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned after a remarkably brief and tumultuous tenure marked by a massive – and unfunded – tax cut plan that was ultimately largely unwound. That tax plan triggered a market revolt, sending the British Pound swooning. Truss's departure will make her the shortest ruling Prime Minister in the country's history, with her tendering her resignation after just 44 days in office. Truss will remain in the job until the Conservative Party chooses her successor, which should happen within a week.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Mullen Group posted its second straight quarter of revenue north of $500 million and topped quarterly adjusted profit expectations. However, the trucking and logistics firm did warn it expects future results will moderate as the global economy shifts into a lower gear.

Shares of IBM are rising in the premarket after the company topped third quarter profit and revenue estimates. Higher software sales drove the beat, helping to offset some headwinds from the strong U.S. dollar.

Shares of Alcoa are heading in the opposite direction, falling more than 10 per cent in premarket trading after the company posted an unexpected quarterly loss. The company has been struggling with lower aluminum prices, with metal down more than 20 per cent this year.

