Tesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk is being sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator is accusing him of making "false and misleading statements” about possibly taking the company private. The SEC is also seeking to bar Musk from serving as an officer or director of a public company, essentially looking to remove him from the company he co-founded about 15 years ago. Shares of Tesla are down sharply in pre-market trading.

POLOZ STANDS BY GRADUAL HIKES

Canada’s central bank governor will continue to raise interest rates gradually. In a speech in New Brunswick, Stephen Poloz said despite the doubt around NAFTA and other economic uncertainties the bank didn’t want to let inflation momentum build. The majority of market watchers expect a rate hike at the next BoC meeting with implied odds sitting at 82 per cent as of Friday at 6:25 a.m. ET. Poloz’s full speech can be found here.

FIRST NATIONS GOING IT ALONE ON CANNABIS RETAIL

As legalization day for recreational cannabis looms, Canada’s First Nations have been largely left behind. Lacking clear rules for how pot can be sold on Indigenous land, some First Nations are writing their own rules. BNN Bloomberg’s Jameson Berkow reports from Alderville, Ont. on that community’s efforts to create an Indigenous cannabis industry with or without government approval.

NAFTA DEADLINE LOOMS

We are just a couple of days away from the political deadline for Canada to join the U.S.-Mexico trade deal. The U.S. administration is pushing for a deal by Sunday so it can be finalized before Mexico’s current president leaves office December 1, 2018. This afternoon we’ll hear from Rona Ambrose who sits on Minister Freeland’s NAFTA Advisory Council and get her perspective on Trump’s threats to leave Canada out of a deal, taxing cars and his displeasure with our negotiating style.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Bloomberg is reporting Shell’s $40B LNG Canada project is a step closer to final approval after its Chinese partner approved its share of the investment

-The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote today on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination. The American Bar Association has asked for this vote to be put on hold until a FBI investigation has been completed into multiple sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

-Boeing wins $9.2-billion contract from U.S. Defense Department to build Air Force's next trainer aircraft

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: BlackBerry

-Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S personal income and spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index

