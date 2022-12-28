This line of work can inure one to large numbers, but the better part of a trillion dollars going up in flames is still something that makes one sit up and take notice. Which brings us to Tesla – shares fell another 11 per cent in yesterday’s trade, which has us at a market cap of US$345B, down US$891B from its Nov. 4, 2021 peak (call said peak US$1.24T). There are a few things at play here – namely, reports of reduced output from its Shanghai facility as COVID runs rampant due to China relaxing its virus response, not to mention the rising interest rate environment taking the steam out of most growth stocks. But, it’s hard to ignore the elephant in the room: concerns over Elon Musk’s Twitter obsession, and what that means for his focus on Tesla (and the loans he took out against his Tesla holdings to secure financing for the acquisition of Twitter, thus whether he will have to sell more of his holdings.) In any case, I want to go back to that US$891B money inferno for a moment – the shareholder value erased is larger than the market cap of each and every S&P 500 constituent bar Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet – Amazon.com could go up in smoke tomorrow and still not destroy an equivalent amount of shareholder value. To put it another way (and further belabour my point): US$891B is greater than the annual GDP of all but *17 countries. Boggles the mind.

FUTURES SEARCH FOR A DIRECTION IN ABBREVIATED WEEK

North American equity markets are somewhat searching for direction as we cap off the final trading week of the year. U.S. futures aren’t really ending a clear signal on how the day will unfold – sort of echoing yesterday’s trade, where the tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a marked decline, while the S&P 500 was somewhat lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day higher (our American friends got the hop on us, so we’ll see how the TSX plays catch-up once trading begins.) Now, this lack of clear conviction isn’t exactly out of the ordinary for this time of year – trading volumes often fall through the floor in these abbreviated weeks, as many trading floors are thinly staffed, but we’ll keep a keen eye on whether that translates to another muted day of trading or more pronounced volatility due to said thin volume.

FIRST QUANTUM IN TALKS WITH PANAMANIAN GOVERNMENT

Looks like First Quantum and the government of Panama are trying to hash things out in their dispute over the massive Cobre Panama mine. The company says the copper operation is running normally and that talks have resumed with the Panamanian government to resolve a dispute over operations. The two sides have been at odds over tax payments – it was looking like annual payments would increase to US$375 million, but things fell apart earlier this month when First Quantum sought measures that would add some flexibility to that amount were the price of copper to decline precipitously.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Galaxy Digital is buying the Helios bitcoin mining facility from Argo Blockchain for US$65 million

A new poll from CIBC says repaying debt ranks first on consumers’ priority list in 2023 as inflation, rising interest rates and recession fears weigh on Canadians’ minds.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS