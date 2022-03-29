Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The Canadian dollar has given up some gains after earlier rising almost one-third of a cent this morning, as the prospect of a half-point hike by the Bank of Canada continues taking hold. And who’s to say it would be just one? Veronica Clark from Citi yesterday explained her team’s call for three consecutive half-point moves. And BMO stopped just short of that, with its call for 50-basis-point hikes at the next two meetings. We’re looking forward to speaking with Devlin Capital Founder Ed Devlin (Pimco’s former head of Canadian portfolio management) shortly after 9. And we’ll dig into currency market’s expectations at 1030am with Mark McCormick from TD Securities.

SIZING UP RUSSIA-UKRAINE TALKS

Equity markets are broadly higher and the price of oil has been moving in and out of positive territory this morning as Ukraine-Russia negotiations in Turkey set the backdrop for today’s market activity. As a reminder that there’s no straight line to a cease-fire agreement, Bloomberg News has reported that Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and negotiators from Ukraine are believed to have been poisoned at an earlier round of talks in Kyiv.

And sticking with Russia, Calfrac Well Services has fine-tuned its strategy for that country, saying last night it suspended investments in Russia, which caused some equipment shipments to be cancelled. The Calgary-based oilfield services firm said, however, it will continue to honour contractual obligations while adhering to sanctions. Almost two weeks ago, Calfrac said it was evaluating its options in Russia.

CANADA’S EMISSIONS STRATEGY

The federal government today will map out its strategy to achieve its goal of reducing emissions by 40 to 45 per cent by 2030, using 2005 as the baseline. The announcement was required by the end of this month under the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act that came into law last June. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has already said the plan will include sector-by-sector goals. We’ll gather reaction this afternoon.

REMEMBERING EUGENE MELNYK

The Ottawa Senators announced the passing of its owner last night. Melnyk was only 62 years old. He is best known to us as the founder and former chairman of Biovail, which tied up with Valeant in a near-merger of equals in 2010 to form the entity that later became known as Bausch Health Companies. Aside from accomplishments in the business world, he was also known for his philanthropic endeavours. We’ll reflect on his legacy today.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Cargojet has announced a five-year global services agreement with DHL. As part of the arrangement, DHL is getting warrants to acquire up to 9.5 per cent of the Canadian company’s voting shares, subject to achieving a specific volume threshold of $2.3 billion over seven years. Cargojet said the pact will be “meaningfully accretive” to earnings and cash flow.

Brookfield and a subsidiary of Elliott Investment Management are leading a consortium that has agreed to buy Nielsen Holdings in a US$16-billion deal that's worth US$28 per share. Nielsen rejected a proposal worth US$25.40 per share on March 20.

Superior Plus is expanding in the U.S. with a US$145-million purchase of Quarles Petroleum's retail propane distribution business and some additional assets. According to a release, the distribution business is Virginia-focused and handles 55,000 customers. Superior Plus also announced it's raising $250 million in a bought-deal sale of 22.3 million shares priced at $11.20 apiece.

Ahead of an investor day presentation, Keyera this morning forecast adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) will rise at a compound average annual rate of six to seven per cent up to 2025, which it said will allow for ongoing dividend growth.

FedEx Founder Fred Smith is passing the baton. The company announced that Smith is giving up his role as chief executive, and will be succeeded by Raj Subramaniam, who is currently FedEx's president and chief operating officer. Smith will become executive chair as of June 1.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

Notable data: Canadian job vacancies, and monthly estimates of business openings and closures; U.S. consumer confidence

Notable earnings: Lululemon

830: Airbus Canada President and CEO Benoit Schultz and Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon tour pre-final assembly area in Mirabel, QC

1230: Government officials hold technical briefing on next steps "in Canada's plan for climate action"

1300: Meta makes announcement in Toronto about “plans for significant growth in Canada”

1245: U.S. President Joe Biden addresses media at the White House alongside Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

1330: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault, and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson hold media avail in Vancouver

1330: Bombardier holds ceremony to celebrate delivery of 100th Global 7500 aircraft

1530: Prime Minister Trudeau meets with B.C. Premier John Horgan in Vancouver

