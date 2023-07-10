Dear retail investors,

You'd be forgiven if you have developed a complex about your investing prowess compared to the big shots down on Bay or Wall Street. When they make investments, it is called "smart" money. The implication being retail investors are up to their ears in "dumb" money. It turns out this is a myth. One of my favourite strategists, Savita Subramanian at Bank of America, looked at data going back to 2008. They found that stocks with low institutional ownership have consistently outperformed more during market drops. And, that tracking inflows from retail investors versus hedge funds produced no difference in returns. Smart money may be too smart for its own good.

5 things to know this morning

1. Sounds like inflation, starts with D: That’s right, deflation. In a world where we are worried about runaway inflation, China is showing signs of deflation. Core consumer price index (CPI) slipped from the previous month and put in the weakest June data since at least 2012. Producer prices, meanwhile, fell 5.4 per cent from last year. Scotia’s Derek Holt says not so fast on the deflation call. He says you need to see a sustained broad decline in prices and we are not quite there yet. Nevertheless, it is further evidence of a slowdown in China’s economy. We get a read of inflation in the U.S. on Wednesday and the banks kick off earning season on Friday. Enjoy the last few dog days of summer because things are about to pick back up.

2. Awaiting Bank of Canada: On Wednesday we get another rate decision and the market and economists are predicting another rate hike. The Bank of Canada is likely to take rates up to 5.0 per cent - the highest since 2001 – on the back of a resilient job market. Canada added 60,000 jobs last month. And even though unemployment went up and wage growth cooled, economists feel it is not enough to keep the Bank of Canada from raising. We will get a press conference and updated economic projections Wednesday as well.

3. 0 to 100 (million): Threads hit 100 million users in just five days. That breakneck speed outpaces ChatGPT, which took two months to hit 100 million (and held the record for fastest growing app of all time). What could that mean to Meta? Evercore’s Mark Mahaney has an idea. In a note to clients, he says over the next couple of years Threads could reach 200 million daily active users and generate US$8 billion in annual revenue. Shares of Meta are up more than one per cent in pre-market.

4. Helen of Troy up nine per cent in pre-market: In Greek mythology, Helen of Troy was the most beautiful woman on earth. In today’s society, she sells beauty products and home goods. While sales and profit were down from a year ago they weren’t down as much as feared. The CEO still called out a slower economy and uncertainty in spending patterns. Something we might hear more about as earnings kick off in the next few weeks.

5. Patriot Battery Metals fires back: Shares of the lithium exploration company took a hit on Friday after Night Market Research came out with a short report accusing the company of stock manipulation and not being honest about the size of its reserves. Today the company says the claims are “factually inaccurate and misleading.” The street is universally in love with Patriot Battery with all seven of the analysts rating it a buy. It is up more than 100 per cent so far this year.

Notable Guests

• Frances Horodelski, former BNN Anchor, will be my guest to kick off Morning Markets today at 10 a.m. EDT. As always she comes packed with insights, charts and maybe an investing idea or two.

Notable Calls

• Fox downgraded to underweight at Wells Fargo

The analyst says there are elevated risks for the news business. Noting the Fox News “cash cow” is facing challenges on market share and viewership.

Target: US$31

• Amcor cut to underperform Bank of America

The analyst cut the paper and packaging company on continued destocking concerns.

Target: US$9

• Shawcor cut at RBC to sector perform

Shares of Shawcor touched the highest level since 2019 on Friday. So far this year the stock is up 42 per cent. It is against this backdrop the energy infrastructure company is catching a downgrade.

Target: $22