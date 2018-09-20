Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

How do we make sense of a stock like Tilray? The Nanaimo, B.C.-based cannabis producer’s stock was halted five times yesterday afternoon in a trading session that saw it swing violently from a gain of as much as 93.6 per cent to a drop of 2.3 per cent before settling 38.1 per cent higher at US$214.06. It closed the day with a market capitalization of US$19.94 billion (C$25.75B). Not bad for a company that went public at US$17/share in July and whose revenue in the latest quarter was US$9.7 million.

How do we rationalize the lofty valuation considering its market capitalization now exceeds countless household names? Take Magna International, for example. A company that generated more than US$10 billion in revenue in the latest quarter, and whose market capitalization trails Tilray at $24.12 billion.

We’ll try to make sense of the wild ride and who could be left holding the bag when the mania subsides. Last I looked, TLRY was trading eight per cent higher in the pre-market.

TRADE TALKS CONTINUE

Chrystia Freeland will meet again with Robert Lighthizer today in Washington, D.C. The Globe and Mail is reporting Canada is seeking a guarantee from the Trump administration that this country’s auto sector won’t fall victim to import tariffs. We’ll watch for developments. And if you missed it, check out Amanda Lang’s interview with Unifor boss Jerry Dias, in which she called him out for suggesting Fox wants to buy the CBC.

TRUMP TAKES AIM AT OPEC AGAIN

U.S. President Donald Trump called on OPEC to “get [oil] prices down now!” this morning via tweet as the benchmark American oil price touched its highest level since July. Western Canadian select, meanwhile, is still trading at a US$30+ discount. Should be pointed out that earlier this week Bloomberg reported Saudi Arabia would be comfortable with Brent crude prices above US$80 per barrel.

STANDING SHOULDER TO SHOULDER … AT TRUMP HOTEL

If nothing else, the optics aren’t great. CTV News’ Richard Madan yesterday revealed Ontario Premier Doug Ford had lunch with Kelly Knight Craft and David MacNaughton at Trump International Hotel in D.C. The same day he and his economic development minister emphasized they’re “standing shoulder to shoulder” with Canada as the trade talks drag on (nevermind Ford’s warning on Tuesday about shielding Ontario’s farm and auto workers).

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-The aforementioned Magna International announced this morning it’s selling its Fluid Pressure & Controls unit to South Korea-based Hanon Systems for US$1.23 billion.

-Hydro One is giving itself more time to close the $6.7-billion takeover of Avista, announcing by mutual agreement late yesterday they’ve pushed out the end date to March 29. Recall the deal hit a couple speed bumps in U.S. after Hydro One’s CEO retired and its board exited en masse after Doug Ford was elected.

-Canopy Rivers will make its market debut today. If you missed it, check out our recent interview with acting CEO Bruce Linton.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Gluskin Sheff + Associates

-Notable data: StatsCan EI report, U.S. existing home sales

-10:15 a.m. ET: Ministers Amarjeet Sohi, Catherine McKenna, Jonathan Wilkinson make announcement in Halifax

-1:00 p.m. ET: Nike holds annual meeting in Beaverton, Oregon

-2:00 p.m. ET: Alimentation Couche-Tard holds annual meeting in Laval, Quebec

-10:00 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump holds rally in Las Vegas

-G7 Environment, Energy and Ocean Ministers meeting continues in Halifax

