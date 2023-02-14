We've got some significant change at the top of Tim Hortons' parent company Restaurant Brands International. The company is naming Joshua Kobza as its new CEO – effective March 1 – replacing long-time incumbent José Cil. Now, Kobza isn't exactly an unknown quantity, having held senior roles at the company for the past eleven years, including a stint as CFO from 2013 to 2018, before assuming his current role as chief operating officer, so there's plenty of continuity in this succession. Quick aside, as the company also reported earnings this morning, where adjusted earnings per share missed estimates (though revenue did beat Wall Street's expectations) – call it more of the same headwinds from increasing interest expenses due to higher rates, which we've seen emerge as a trend this quarter across a range of industries. Back to Cil for a moment – he's sticking around for another year as an advisor to assist the leadership transition, and wouldn't you know it, he'll also be joining us at 1:40 p.m. EST to discuss the handoff.

TC ENERGY TOPS Q4 PROFIT ESTIMATES, RAISES DIVIDEND

For all intents and purposes, TC Energy's a bit of a fascinating case these days. The pipeline operator topped fourth-quarter earnings per share estimates by a penny, as record shipment volumes boosted the bottom line, and that dividend hike is to the tune of 3.3 per cent, bringing the quarterly payout to $0.93 per share. It's in the nitty-gritty where things become more interesting – TC reckons comparable EBITDA will rise in the year ahead, mostly due to stronger results from its natural gas transmission lines, while contributions from the Keystone system drag on results (not to mention those pesky higher interest expenses, which the company is also highlighting. Again, it's a theme.) While natural gas has been a growth area for the company, it's not been without its own challenges – you may recall the company recently revised its cost estimate for the Coastal Gaslink LNG pipeline to $14.5 billion, a 134 per cent increase from the original 2018 estimated price tag.

FEDS ORDER CRTC TO FOCUS ON DRIVING DOWN COSTS

Stop me if you've heard this before, but Ottawa is ordering the CRTC to focus on making telecom services more affordable for Canadians. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne issued an edict late yesterday calling on the regulator to focus on making competition and affordability a key plank in its policy decisions, replacing the prior policy that said the CRTC should allow market forces to play out as they will. All of this comes against the backdrop of Champagne's continued review of Rogers' planned $20-billion takeover of Shaw, and the subsequent plan for Shaw to sell its Freedom Mobile unit to Quebecor's Videotron for $2.85 billion in a move that the companies say will maintain wireless competition. As always, I have to note that BNN Bloomberg is owned by telecom giant BCE through its Bell Media division, given BCE may be impacted by Champagne's edict.

ALGOMA STEEL SWINGS TO A LOSS

Looks to be a pretty ugly quarter out of Algoma Steel, as falling steel prices took their toll. The company swung to a net loss in the quarter, and the top line may actually be a bit grimmer. Third-quarter revenue fell 46.7 per cent to $567.8 million, and when you dig into it, it's a noxious combination of lower prices and higher costs – average realized prices fell about 39 per cent, while costs per ton were up 22.3 per cent, as higher input costs of metallurgical coal, natural gas, alloys and scrap rose. CEO Michael Garcia says he's “disappointed” by the level of production and shipments in the last two quarters, but is encouraged by a recent rebound in underlying steel prices.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Oil prices are under pressure – WTI is creeping toward US$79 per barrel – on the back of a U.S. plan to sell 26 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve in accordance with a budget mandate enacted back in 2015.

Shares of Coca-Cola are ticking higher in the premarket after the company reported 15 per cent organic revenue growth in its latest quarter as it passed on higher prices to consumers.

Descartes Systems is buying logistics firm GroundCloud for US$138 million upfront, with the potential for a higher payment based on the company's performance once it's folded into Descartes.

