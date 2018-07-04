Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The odds are stacked in favour of the Bank of Canada raising the cost of borrowing a week from today, but at least one top economist isn’t buying it. “I think this is one of the rare instances where you could argue that given this [trade] uncertainty out there, why would you proceed with a rate hike if things turn from bad to worse later this summer … why pull the trigger now?” National Bank Chief Economist Stéfane Marion wondered when he spoke with us, going on to say he’s “baffled” by Governor Stephen Poloz’s new communications strategy. This morning we’ll address arguments for and against raising rates on July 11.

BOMBARDIER STREETCAR WOES

Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare will be celebrating his CSeries partnership with Airbus at an event in Mirabel later today, but for now he’s being haunted by what must be Bombardier’s most headache-inducing deal. The Toronto Star was first to report the vast majority of the new streetcars that have been delivered to the Toronto Transit Commission are being recalled to address a welding problem. As of the end of last year, Bombardier had delivered just 59 of the 150 vehicles that had been promised to the TTC.

ENBRIDGE SELLING MORE ASSETS

The pipeline behemoth is back at it, announcing today it has a deal to sell its natural gas gathering and processing business to Brookfield Infrastructure to $4.3 billion. That brings the total asset sale tally to $7.5 billion this year.

AUTO TARIFF WATCH

We’ll continue hunting for informed perspective on the risk to Canada if U.S. President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to impose import tariffs on automobiles. Scotiabank’s economics team is the latest to chime in, warning yesterday that such an “unlikely” move would tip Canada into recession in late 2019.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-The agreement in principle to sell the Hudson Bay Railway and Port of Churchill to Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial and two First Nations groups has “fallen apart”, according to HBR, which states it’s now unclear if the decrepit rail link to Churchill can be repaired in time for the upcoming season.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-2:00 p.m. ET: Bombardier, Airbus hold ceremony in Mirabel to mark CSeries change of control

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.