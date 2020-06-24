Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It looks like Toronto restaurant and bar owners will have weather on their side today as they enter the next stage of the province’s economic restart. But one industry leader made it clear to us that there’s still plenty of hardship. Oliver & Bonacini President and CEO Andrew Oliver blasted the federal government for missteps for its rent relief program and being motivated by “their daily talk show.” He warned that 50 per cent of restaurants might not survive the year and slammed Toronto’s “shameful … kneecap” of the industry with the mayor’s previous directives to stay out of the urban core. We’ll have more analysis of the delicate task of loosening COVID lockdown measures, which is being made painfully clear in the market as rising global case counts spook investors this morning.

IMF SLASHES OUTLOOK

Amid “pervasive uncertainty”, the International Monetary Fund has marked down its global growth forecasts for this year and next as COVID-19 takes an even bigger toll on the world than previously anticipated. The IMF now sees world output shrinking 4.9 per cent this year (almost two full percentage points below its April outlook) before rising 5.4 per cent next year. In Canada, the economy is projected to contract 8.4 per cent in 2020 before expanding 4.9 per cent next year.

IN CONVERSATION WITH BMO'S CEO

Bank of Montreal Financial Group CEO Darryl White joins us this afternoon for a discussion about managing through COVID-19 and what he’s seeing on the horizon for Canada’s economy. Don’t miss it at 1:50 p.m. ET. We’ve also got the country’s top banking regulator on deck at 4:40 p.m. ET, when OSFI Superintendent Jeremy Rudin explains yesterday’s decision to hold capital requirements steady for Canada’s largest lenders.

ANOTHER TARIFF THREAT

As we await word on whether the Trump administration will indeed go ahead with another round of tariffs on Canadian aluminum exports, late yesterday the U.S. Trade Representative unveiled US$3.1 billion in exports from France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom that could face additional levies as part of a longstanding dispute over support for aircraft makers.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-GFL Environmental is expanding in the United States, announcing this morning it’s paying US$835 million for a package of various waste and recycling assets south of the border that are being divested as part of Waste Management’s planned takeover of Advanced Disposal.

-Indigo Books & Music late yesterday posted a 10.6 per cent drop in revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter, a period that ended March 28 and so barely begins to capture the damage done by COVID-19. If you missed it, check out our interview from last Friday with CEO Heather Reisman

-Shares of Dell Technologies are surging in pre-market trading after The Wall Street Journal reported the computer maker is considering spinning off its stake in VMWare.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: BlackBerry, AGF Management

-9:00 a.m. ET: International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook Update

-9:00 a.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer releases report “Provincial Government Liquidity Outlook”

-2:20 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Poland President Andrzej Duda at the White House

-3:30 p.m. ET: Trump and Duda hold news conference in the Rose Garden

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe