There are some signs of life in Toronto’s residential real estate market as we enter the crucial spring selling season. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says the benchmark price for a home in the region climbed 2.5 per cent month-over-month to $1.12 million in March, marking the second month of sequential gains. We’re still well off the lofty heights seen during the worst of the pandemic, but it looks like the Bank of Canada’s decision to pause on rate increases has helped bring some potential buyers back into the market. Also of note, we’re starting to see more pronounced tightness in the nation’s largest residential real estate market – listings fell at a much faster pace than sales in March, indicating prospective buyers are fighting over a shrinking pool of available homes.

SHORT-SELLERS PILE INTO TD BANK

Now, here’s something you don’t see every day – TD Bank has short-sellers lining up at its door, with about US$3.7-billion worth of bets against the bank’s stock price piling up. That ranks TD as the most-shorted stock among its global financial peers, something of a surprise when you look at the turmoil that’s been rattling through the U.S. regionals and European banking system. Few things at play here, and at least a pair of them are tied to those U.S. regional bank concerns – namely, there remain questions on how exactly TD’s planned US$13.4-billion acquisition of First Horizon will play out. There are also concerns over the value of TD’s roughly 10 per cent stake in Charles Schwab, which has been caught up in the downdraft that has hit the American banking system. All that said, shorting Canadian banks has long been something of a widow maker trade – with the hefty dividend yields on the Big Six, they end up being an expensive carry (shorts have to pay out dividends to those they borrow the stock from) and given the relative stability of the banking oligopoly in this country, those trades seldom work out.

ROOTS TOPS Q4 ESTIMATES, BUT MARGINS PRESSURED

Call it a beat on the top and bottom line in the fourth quarter over at Roots, where the retailer was able to exceed analyst estimates in spite of an overall slowdown in sales. Sales slipped 8.1 per cent in the quarter to $111.5 million, while margins compressed by a shade more than three percentage points, as a shift to more sustainable materials, higher promotional activity and swelling inventories took a toll. On that inventory front, as we’ve seen it crop up as a trend in the apparel industry recently – inventories were up about 33 per cent year-over-year, though Roots says that was in part on purpose, as it looked to get ahead of tough supply chain conditions and long transit times by ordering its spring and summer products early (Roots says it expects inventories to moderate to more normal levels sooner rather than later.)

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

A new report from Deloitte Canada says the firm expects North American natural gas prices will remain lower through most of this year, as higher storage levels and increased production in both Canada and the United States keep a lid on prices.

Johnson & Johnson says it has agreed to pay US$8.9 billion to resolve all cancer lawsuits tied to its talc-based powders and contain the liabilities within a bankruptcy filing by one of its business units.

Shares of FedEx are rising in the premarket after the company announced plans to combine its two main delivery networks into one unit, targeting US$4 billion in permanent cost reductions. The company is also raising its dividend 10 per cent.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS