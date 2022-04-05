Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

A little bit of heat came out of Canada’s largest housing market last month. The average selling price for homes in the Greater Toronto Area fell about 2.5 per cent to $1,299,894, according to data released today by the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board. And sales tumbled 29.9 per cent from a year earlier, which is no surprise to anyone who heard recent commentary from brokers and realtors on BNN Bloomberg about the slowdown they’re seeing in the market. TRREB’s chief market analyst joins us shortly after 9:10 a.m. ET to discuss activity and what he’d like to see in the budget on Thursday.

MARKET WATCH

The S&P/TSX Composite Index came within two points of closing at a record yesterday, as a broad tech rally saw Shopify single-handedly contribute almost one-quarter of the index’s gains. Major global markets and U.S. futures are flat this morning, while West Texas Intermediate crude oil has extended gains amid ongoing chatter about the possibility of additional sanctions against Russia. Bloomberg News reported this morning that the European Union is planning to target Russian coal, ships, and trucks in the next wave of measures — but isn’t expected to sanction oil or gas “for now.” Separately, but sticking with Russia: Kinross Gold announced a deal this morning to sell its assets in that country for US$680 million. The buyer is Russia’s Highland Gold Mining Ltd.

THE UNDERGROUND TICKET TO GREEN TRANSITION

It’s been almost a year since the federal government proposed a new tax credit for carbon capture, utilization, and storage investments. That’s the process by which emissions from heavy duty industries are stored underground or repurposed. And the tax credit is what the energy industry has been waiting for the government to spell out in greater detail. Tara will explain what’s at stake and we’ll chase analyst insight on the environmental payoff and companies that are furthest ahead in adopting the technology.

And for all the talk about the green transition, we got another reminder this morning of how important the oil and gas industry is for Canada's economy: Statistics Canada noted that energy exports jumped to a record $15.4 billion in February. And it wasn't just a price-driven story: crude oil shipments in volume terms rose 3.9 per cent. Overall, Canada's trade surplus with the world narrowed to $2.7 billion from $3.1 billion in January.

MUSK JOINING TWITTER’S BOARD

First came the 9.2-per-cent stake. Now comes a seat in the boardroom. Twitter announced in a regulatory filing this morning that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is being appointed to its board as a Class II director. According to the filing, Musk’s term will run to the 2024 annual meeting. As part of the agreement, Musk won’t boost his stake in Twitter to any more than 14.9 per cent so long as he’s on the board, and for 90 days beyond that term. Twitter shares have been up almost five per cent in pre-market trading, adding to yesterday’s surge of 27 per cent.

SCOTIA CEO RIPS INTO BANK TAX

Brian Porter missed Bank of Nova Scotia’s annual meeting today due to having COVID-19. But the bank released the remarks that he prepared for delivery. Suffice to say, he wanted to send a loud message to the federal government ahead of the budget on Thursday. “Not only is the Bank Tax a knee-jerk reaction that sends the wrong message to the global investment community … it is ultimately a tax on you, our shareholders.” And that fit with the broader tone in his prepared remarks, which read like a shot across the bow as Canada grapples with high inflation and sluggish growth. He called for “longer-term vision and discipline by policymakers.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Suncor Energy announced it’s planning to sell wind and solar assets as it sharpens its focus on hydrogen and renewable fuels.

announced it’s planning to sell wind and solar assets as it sharpens its focus on hydrogen and renewable fuels. Transalta has signed up Meta as a customer agreeing to buy 100 per cent of power generated from a new ~US$300-million wind project in Oklahoma.

has signed up Meta as a customer agreeing to buy 100 per cent of power generated from a new ~US$300-million wind project in Oklahoma. Alimentation Couche-Tard this morning announced it repurchased almost 5.5 million of its Class A shares from the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, which leaves the pension fund with 52.3 million shares, representing a five per cent stake, in the convenience store operator.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS