Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

September was another record-smashing month for Canada’s largest housing market. New data show home sales in the Greater Toronto Area surged 42.3 per cent year-over-year last month, taking activity to a new all-time high for September. Meanwhile, the non-seasonally adjusted average selling price reached $960,772, setting a record for a fourth consecutive month. The details reveal uneven activity, as detached properties sell like hotcakes, while price and sales growth in the condo market lags. We’ll look into the COVID-19 factors at play and the implications for all those condo towers under development across the city.

AWAITING WORD ON RENT RELIEF

Our Bloomberg News partners are reporting the federal government’s new rent relief program is taking shape in a way that would allow businesses to apply for aid directly, rather than being at the mercy of their landlords – as was the case with the much maligned Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program that expired at the end of September. A spokesperson for finance minister Chrystia Freeland told Bloomberg an announcement will be made “very soon.” In the meantime, the restaurant industry is struggling to survive. If you missed it, check out the remarkably candid commentary in our interview with Oliver & Bonacini CEO Andrew Oliver.

FATE OF COME BY CHANCE REFINERY IN DOUBT

Irving Oil confirmed late this morning that the previously-announced plan to buy North Atlantic Refinery Limited has been called off. No official confirmation yet from either or the principal parties that that the Come By Chance refinery will be shuttered, as CBC News has reported. In a tweet last night, Newfoundland and Labrador premier Andrew Furey said the refinery's owner "continues to work on its options".

STOCK RALLY STALLS

Futures are pointing to a muted open in New York at 9:30am after yesterday’s rally. Negotiations for a U.S. stimulus package remain in focus, with talks set to resume today as the two sides aim to bridge a US$600-billion gap in their proposals. Later this morning, investors will have more to consider when U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell addresses the National Association for Business Economics’ annual meeting. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is back at the White House, where he hypothesized in a video released via Twitter that he may now be immune to COVID-19 even as he continues his treatment for the virus, and implored Americans to not be afraid of the illness. According to Johns Hopkins University, nearly 210,200 Americans have succumbed to the pandemic and cases in the U.S. are approaching 7.5 million.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Canada’s merchandise trade balanced narrowed to $2.4 billion in August from $2.5 billion as imports fell at a faster pace than exports. Weakness was particularly noticeable in the air transport segment, as imports of engines and parts sank 21.4 per cent and aircraft imports tumbled 49.6 per cent

-Australia-based Newcrest Mining will begin trading on the TSX as of Oct. 13; its CEO says the Canadian listing will “broaden … access to the large North American capital pool.” Newcrest has a $24-billion market cap and holds a 70 per cent stake in the Red Chris mine in B.C.

-More changes to the movie-release calendar for theatre operators to contend with: Warner Bros. has pushed out The Batman to March 4, 2022 from the previously-planned Oct. 1, 2021 release target; while the next instalment of The Matrix franchise has been moved up to Dec. 22, 2021 from April 1, 2022.

-The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged John McAfee for fraudulently promoting initial coin offerings without revealing he was being paid for his service. His bodyguard was also charged for his role in the alleged scheme.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board releases September home-sales data, Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance

-9:00 a.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer releases report "The Innovation Superclusters Initiative - A Preliminary Analysis"

-9:30 a.m. ET: Supreme Court of Canada hears appeal in Estate of Bernard Sherman and the Trustees of the Estate et al. v. Kevin Donovan et al. (background here)

-10:00 a.m. ET: GMP Capital special meeting re. Richardson GMP acquisition

-10:40 a.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell addresses NABE annual meeting

-11:00 a.m. ET: State funeral for John Turner at St. Michael's Cathedral Basilica in Toronto

-1:00 p.m. ET: Ontario premier Doug Ford makes announcement in Toronto

