Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

There was some sign of stabilization in Canada’s largest housing market last month as the average selling price inched up in Toronto after a five-month bear market-like skid. And sales also rose from July (albeit still way below year-ago levels). But that isn’t placating the local real estate board, which is ramping up its calls for policy adjustments that would take some of the pressure off buyers as interest rates rise.

WHAT A LINEUP

…and on a Friday heading into the last long weekend of summer, no less. Dream real estate tycoon Michael Cooper shares his perspective on the return-to-office trend at 3:30 p.m. EDT. A few minutes before that, Eric Nuttall joins us for more of his can’t-miss commentary on the energy market at 3:20 p.m. EDT. And ex-Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan will speak with Paul shortly after 10 a.m. EDT about central banks’ fight to rein in inflation ahead of next week’s Bank of Canada rate decision.

LULU BUCKS RETAIL TREND

Inflationary pressure hasn’t squeezed out demand for Lululemon’s products. The apparel maker hiked its full-year profit forecast late yesterday after trouncing second-quarter expectations. Revenue surged 29 per cent in the quarter, and was up 112 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. “Given the current macro backdrop, we have been looking closely at our guest data and metrics to identify any shifts in spending patterns, behaviours, or habits. And to date, I'm pleased to share that we are not seeing any meaningful variation in cohort behaviour or the metrics we track in this area of the business,” CEO Calvin McDonald said on a call with analysts.

MARKET WATCH

We’ll see how investors make sense of the latest U.S. jobs numbers, which show non-farm payrolls rose 315,000 last month. That was down sharply from July, but slightly above the median estimate among economists tracked by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate unexpectedly inched up to 3.7 per cent and average hourly earnings grew a tick less than expected. We’ll dive into markets at 9 a.m. EDT with Ed Yardeni. And West Texas Intermediate crude has been up as much as three per cent this morning after three straight days of declines that helped knock down the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Reminder that OPEC+ is meeting on Monday when we’re on holiday

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Sun Life Financial is expanding its reach in the United States by paying US$214 million for a 51 per cent stake in Advisors Asset Management. Under the terms of the deal, Sun Life said it will invest at least US$400 million to launch alternative products that AAM will have exclusive rights to market. There’s also an option for Sun Life to buy the rest of AAM as of 2028.

Barrick Gold announced it’s selling a portfolio of mining royalties to Maverix Metals for up to US$60 million.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS