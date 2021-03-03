Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The average home price in the Greater Toronto Area broke through $1 million last month as low interest rates and the work-from-home trend fueled a surge in buying activity amid what the local real estate board is calling “historic demand.” It’s not unlike the stunning growth that Vancouver’s real estate board reported yesterday, where sales in February were 43 per cent higher than the 10-year average. And it comes the same week that outgoing CMHC CEO Evan Siddall cleared the deck for his successor by owning up to the agency’s call for a price correction that’s failed to materialize.

We’ll dig into all the dynamics at play shortly after 8am with the chief market analyst from Toronto’s real estate board. Our housing coverage wraps today with the CMHC’s deputy chief economist, Aled ab Iorwerth, at 3:30 p.m.

OIL RALLIES INTO OPEC+ MEETING

Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude prices have been up around 2 per cent this morning as traders await a decision from OPEC+ on production levels. Two decisions are at play: whether the group as a whole should boost output by another half-million barrels per day next month and whether Saudi Arabia will back off its voluntary production curbs in one fell swoop or tackle it as a taper.

SOME SIGNS OF THE TIMES

We’ve got a couple of chief executives today from consumer-facing companies that are navigating COVID-19 at different speeds. On the one hand, Canadians are evidently eager for a good night of rest, with Sleep Country Canada reporting a 33 per cent spike in fourth-quarter revenue. We’ve got CEO Dave Friesema lined up with Greg Bonnell in The Close at 3:20 p.m. An hour later, he’ll catch up with Pizza Pizza CEO Paul Goddard, whose empire just posted a 15.8 per cent drop in fourth-quarter revenue.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Laurentian Bank has joined the country's larger banks by reporting a sizable profit beat this morning, with $1.03 in adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal first quarter compared to the average estimate of $0.74. Provisions for credit loss came down sharply to $16.8 million from $24.2 million in the fourth quarter.

has joined the country's larger banks by reporting a sizable profit beat this morning, with $1.03 in adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal first quarter compared to the average estimate of $0.74. Provisions for credit loss came down sharply to $16.8 million from $24.2 million in the fourth quarter. Suncor Energy announced late yesterday that it’s cancelling $2.8-billion in credit facilities that were established at the height of the pandemic. It also announced the pricing of almost $1.5 billion in 30-year unsecured notes.

announced late yesterday that it’s cancelling $2.8-billion in credit facilities that were established at the height of the pandemic. It also announced the pricing of almost $1.5 billion in 30-year unsecured notes. Lyft shares are rising in pre-market trading after the company said its ride volume in the last week of February was the strongest it’s seen since last March. Lyft also forecast a slightly smaller first-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss than it previously anticipated.

shares are rising in pre-market trading after the company said its ride volume in the last week of February was the strongest it’s seen since last March. Lyft also forecast a slightly smaller first-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss than it previously anticipated. Las Vegas Sands might be due for a name change after the casino operator announced the sale of its properties in Las Vegas for US$6.25 billion.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS