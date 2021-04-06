Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

We’re running out of superlatives for Canada’s largest housing market. Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area nearly doubled to a record 15,652 last month and the average selling price spiked to a new high of almost $1.1 million. The red-hot conditions were particularly evident outside of the City of Toronto, with detached home sales more than doubling in the surrounding so-called 905 region. This will inevitably add more fuel to the debate over what policy action is necessary to cool things down. We’ll speak with the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s chief market analyst at 8 am.

MARKET WATCH

Futures are pointing to a flat open after the S&P 500, S&P/TSX Composite Index, and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at all-time highs yesterday amid optimism about the U.S. economic recovery. Also notably, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has slipped below 1.7 per cent this morning.

A TWEET THAT SPEAKS VOLUMES

Dr. Michael Warner has been a regular on BNN Bloomberg and elsewhere in speaking out about the magnitude of the health risk posed by COVID-19. In a video message posted on Twitter, he underscored the stakes for workers and their employers. We’ll speak with him in the 10 a.m. hour. And, on a related note, a new Robert Half survey shows 33 per cent of respondents who are currently working remotely say they’d look for a new job if ordered back to the office on a full-time basis. Slightly more than half of respondents to the survey said they want a hybrid work arrangement.

CREDIT SUISSE KITCHEN SINK

Fallout from the Archegos hedge fund blow-up is claiming casualties and coming at a steep cost for the giant financial institution. Credit Suisse said today it will take a 4.4-billion Swiss franc ($5.9B) charge as a result of the Archegos trading debacle. It’s also suspending share buybacks and slashing its proposed dividend. On top of that, its chief risk officer and the CEO of its investment banking operations are leaving their posts.

ED CLARK SPEAKS OUT ]ON CANADA’S BUDGET

The former chief executive officer of Toronto Dominion Bank (and soon-to-be deputy chair of Spin Master) had plenty to say yesterday afternoon when asked by Greg Bonnell about Canada’s fiscal outlook. “I’m a little disappointed that we don’t seem to make the distinction between the targeted immediate relief and stimulus,” he said, while noting the government’s measures ought to be designed specifically to help those who have been hurt by COVID. “You don’t have to help everybody in the economy, because a lot of people haven’t been economically hurt,” Clark added. Check out the conversation here.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Enbridge CEO Al Monaco is making the case for Line 5 by repurposing U.S. President Joe Biden’s own talking points. “Under the theme of ‘Build Back Better’ … that’s what we are doing: we are modernizing an existing piece of infrastructure with a tunnel that reduces the risk to as close to zero as humanly possible,” he told our Bloomberg News partners.

CEO Al Monaco is making the case for Line 5 by repurposing U.S. President Joe Biden’s own talking points. “Under the theme of ‘Build Back Better’ … that’s what we are doing: we are modernizing an existing piece of infrastructure with a tunnel that reduces the risk to as close to zero as humanly possible,” he told our Bloomberg News partners. Organigram is buying The Edibles & Infusions Corporation from AgraFlora and other owners for up to $35 million in shares.

is buying The Edibles & Infusions Corporation from AgraFlora and other owners for up to $35 million in shares. Topps is reportedly joining the SPAC craze. The New York Times was first to report the baseball card company has agreed to a deal with Mudrick Capital that will see it go public at a US$1.3-billion valuation. If you missed it, check out David George-Cosh’s recent reporting for BNNBloomberg.ca on the sports card industry’s renaissance.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS