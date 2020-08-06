Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Let there be no doubt that Canada’s largest housing market has come roaring back. The average selling price across the Greater Toronto Area reached an-all time high last month, at $943,710, while sales surged 29.5 per cent from a year earlier and at an even faster pace on a sequential basis. Pent-up demand is a factor after COVID-19 lockdown measures chilled activity in April, but the local real estate board is suggesting other factors could be at play: including travel restrictions. We’ll explore all of this with the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s chief market analyst at 8 a.m. ET.

It’s one of those days. Here’s some of what has stood out to me so far (with many more big names to come):

-We'll get unique insight on the state of capital markets when Canaccord Genuity CEO Dan Daviau joins us at 9:10 a.m. ET. His company just reported record quarterly revenue of almost $378 million amid a boon in investment banking proceeds.

-TMX Group is nudging up its dividend to $0.70/share while reporting upticks in second-quarter revenue and adjusted profit. That growth was almost entirely on the back of a 22 per cent revenue surge in the company’s trading and clearing operations. We'll speak with interim CEO John McKenzie at 9:40 a.m. ET.

-Canadian Tire says its online sales soared 400 per cent in the second quarter, but the pain caused by COVID-19 closures was evident amid double-digit overall sales declines for its SportChek, Mark's and Helly Hansen operations. The company's net income nearly evaporated in the quarter, at just $2.3 million.

-Canadian Natural Resources swung to a loss in the second quarter and says it chose to store more production than usual during the period due to low prices. President Tim McKay also stated "ESG performance remains a top priority" for his company.

-Home Capital Group posted double-digit profit growth for the second quarter as its mortgage originations climbed 17 per cent from a year earlier. Have to point out, however, that provisions for credit losses were up 207 per cent. We'll dig into the results and the outlook for the mortgage market with CEO Yousry Bissada at 4:10 p.m. ET.

-Manulife Financial's net profit was cut in half in the second quarter, while core earnings inched higher and exceeded the average estimate by a wide margin. The CFO touted reduced expenses as helping to mitigate "challenging operating conditions". The big financial institution (whose earnings release, it must be said, includes a dizzying array of acronyms) also warned it's expecting a $200-million charge in the third quarter stemming from its review of actuarial methods and assumptions.

-WSP Global is daring to provide an updated financial outlook (including a revenue forecast that falls short of the average estimate), while saying "the initial shock of the pandemic is behind us, and our regions and markets are redefining their new normal in view of lingering uncertainty."

-Kinaxis (ie, one of Canada's other star tech companies not named Shopify) reported a doubling of second-quarter profit while revenue jumped 45 per cent. We'll speak with the CEO of the Ottawa-based supply chain expert at 10:40 a.m. ET.

-Spin Master swung to a second-quarter loss as its revenue sank 12 per cent. Nonetheless, it managed to exceed expectations. Possibly a sign of benefitting from people having a lot of time on their hands at home during the pandemic: the toy maker's Activities, Games & Puzzles and Plus division posted the strongest performance, with revenue rising 19 per cent.

-First Capital Realty says it collected 75 per cent of rent due in the second quarter (not accounting for deferrals and abatements) and booked a $16.8-million "total bad debt expense" to reflect the impact of COVID-19.

-Keyera struck a hopeful tone even while reporting a collapse in second-quarter net profit. The midstream energy conglomerate said "it appears" prices are stabilizing and "incenting" oil and gas producers to ramp up production to pre-COVID levels. CEO David Smith joins us at 11:30 a.m. ET.

-BCE's net profit sank 64 per cent in the second quarter, while adjusted earnings fell short of expectations. Its wireless business slowed sharply, with 21,632 net new postpaid subscribers added compared to 102,980 a year earlier; wireline was stable; while media revenue tumbled 31 per cent on a "material" decline in advertising revenue. BCE says it also took $452 million in impairment charges on its TV and radio properties. Have to point out BNN Bloomberg is owned by Bell Media. BCE says despite current challenges, its liquidity will allow it to sustain dividend payments for the foreseeable future.

-Bombardier burned through US$1.04 billion in cash during the second quarter, while revenue sank 37 per cent and its adjusted loss ballooned 1,243 per cent. Some interesting anecdotal commentary in its release, including "encouraging...new interest in private air travel and the enhanced safety it provides".

-Restaurant Brands International suffered significant sales erosion in the second quarter as COVID-19 forced closures and reduced operations for the fast-food giant. Notably, its Tim Hortons business saw same-store sales plummet 29.3 per cent while its Popeyes business delivered impressive growth. We'll explore all of this with CEO Jose Cil at 10:30 a.m.ET.

-In addition to reporting earnings, Bausch Health announced today it’s planning to spin off its eye-health division. Its NYSE-listed shares have been up more than 30 per cent in pre-market trading.

-The spot price of gold is hovering near record levels in early trading. If you missed it, check out our conversation with former Goldcorp CEO David Garofalo (who said he thinks there’s still plenty of room for prices to run higher), and don’t miss our interviews today with Iamgold CEO Gordon Stothart (11:45 a.m. ET) and Franco-Nevada CEO Paul Brink (3:30 p.m. ET).

-Lots of Facebook news threads to explore. 1.) Along with Twitter, it took action against a post by U.S. President Donald Trump that included his false claim that children are “almost immune” to COVID-19. 2.) It officially launched its TikTok rival service, dubbed Instagram Reels. 3.) Credit to The Globe and Mail for reporting Canada’s largest banks are back to buying ads on the platform.

-The Bank of England kept its benchmark interest rate and asset purchase program steady this morning, while acknowledging the economic outlook is “unusually uncertain”.

