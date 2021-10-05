Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The average price of a home in Canada's largest housing market climbed to a new record last month amid a warning that the supply crunch is reaching "a critical juncture." New data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board pins the average selling price in September at $1,136,280 -- eclipsing the previous high that was set in May, and an 18 per cent jump compared to a year earlier. Sales climbed compared to August; but the real story is the lack of inventory, as new listings sank 34 per cent year-over-year. And there’s renewed signs of heat in the city’s condo market, as sales jumped 16 per cent year-over-year.

‘WE ARE SORRY’

That was the mea culpa delivered by a Facebook vice-president in a post last night after a very horrible day for the social media giant due to a network configuration flaw that knocked its services offline. For his part, CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivered a mere two-sentence statement. While its shares are stabilizing in pre-market trading, Facebook won’t get any relief from scrutiny today, with the whistleblower – Frances Haugen – scheduled to address a U.S. Senate committee this morning.

STOCKS STEADY

U.S. futures are pointing to a calm open after yesterday’s tech-led rout, when all but 12 members of the Nasdaq 100 closed lower and Shopify single-handedly accounted for almost half of the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s point loss. Energy stocks could be getting set up for more gains today, as the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil extends its rally and sets a fresh seven-year high this morning.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Small business confidence collapsed last month. The Canadian Federation for Independent Business today said its members’ 12-month outlook fell last month by the most since the onset of the pandemic. The CFIB pointed to worries including the upcoming expiration of key federal support programs, as well as labour shortages and supply chain woes.

Rio Tinto announced last night that workers have ratified a new collective labour agreement, which will end a two-month strike at the company’s Kitimat smelter and broader B.C. Works operations.

PepsiCo raised its full-year forecasts this morning after beating profit and revenue expectations in its latest quarter despite what CEO Ramon Laguarta described as “a dynamic and volatile supply chain and cost environment.” The company pinpointed Mountain Dew as being a star performer for its North American beverages unit.

Lululemon said in a regulatory filing yesterday that its board is adding US$500 million to its share buyback program.

Some notable analyst commentary this morning: Credit Suisse’s Canadian banking analyst told clients today to expect “another quarter of potentially suppressed write-offs” based on the latest data on insolvencies, and reiterated his view that National Bank could deliver the biggest surprise on its provisions for credit losses. And RBC’s transport analyst downgraded Air Canada to Sector Perform and trimmed his price target amid a belief that pent-up demand has peaked and signs that the Delta variant is having a “material impact” on travel recovery.

Maple Leaf Foods announced today that it’s launching a Bacon Centre of Excellence (its words, not mine) after completing a $182-million expansion at its Winnipeg meat plant. The company said it’s also adding 350 jobs at the facility.

We’ll keep an eye on shares of BRP after the company disclosed that CEO José Boisjoli sold more than 1 million of his shares in the Ski-Doo maker, which it said represents one-third of his equity stake.

Tricon Residential shares slumped in early trading today after the rental home operator announced plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. There’s also a private placement being arranged with Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust. All told, proceeds are US$395 million.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS