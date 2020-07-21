Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The bidding war for Torstar is turning into a war of words, and the rival suitor is running out of options. The newspaper publisher confirmed in a press release yesterday evening that Canadian Modern Media Holdings Inc. presented a revised proposal to buy the company for $0.80 per share, which it claims was tabled without any financing information. Torstar swiftly rejected to gambit – which its chair blasted as “disingenuous” – while pointing to hard lockup arrangements with its two dominant shareholders as effectively tying its hands. A source directly familiar with the matter did not mince words in comments to David George-Cosh. Read all about it, including the last potential hope for CMMH, at BNNBloomberg.ca

RETAIL SALES UPDATE

Canadian consumers ramped up spending in May as COVID-19 lockdown measures started to be eased. Retail sales jumped almost 19 per cent in the month after a historic plunge in April. Activity picked up in almost every sector, including a doubling of sales at clothing stores. And StatsCan is giving an early update on how things fared in June, estimating sales jumped 24.5 per cent..

EU CLINCHES COVID RECOVERY PACKAGE

Marathon talks concluded early today with European Union leaders finally agreeing on the structure of a 750 billion-euro stimulus package that will see 390 billion disbursed as grants, with the balance going out as loans. Important to note that climate considerations will factor prominently in how those funds will be put to use. The group also agreed on a 1 trillion-euro budget that runs until 2027.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Choice Properties REIT swung to a loss in the second quarter, in part because of a $14.1-million provision tied to “increased collectability risk for certain tenants.” The company says it collected 89 per cent of rent due in the quarter, and expects to receive 94 per cent of amounts owed for July.

-IBM shares are rising in pre-market trading despite another year-over-year revenue drop in the second quarter and a 31 per cent plunge in adjusted earnings per share. In both cases the outcomes weren't as dismal as analysts anticipated. IBM's pivot to the cloud continued paying off in the quarter, with revenue from that business soaring 30% to US$6.3 billion.

-Messy combination for Organigram in its third quarter as the Moncton-based pot producer reported a 27 per cent plunge in revenue while its cost of sales soared 256 per cent. Combined with impairments and marked-down fair value of assets, the company was left with a nearly $90-million net loss in the period. It’s also warning the industry “remains highly competitive and oversupplied amongst both licensed producers and the still dominant illicit market.”

-eBay has agreed to sell its classifieds business to Adevinta ASA for US$9.2 billion in cash and stock.

-Killam Apartment REIT is raising at least $50.02 million in a bought deal share sale, priced at $17.10 apiece. KMP.UN units closed yesterday at $17.57.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales

-Notable earnings: Canadian National Railway, Coca-Cola, United Airlines, Baker Hughes, Texas Instruments, Snap, Lockheed Martin

-10:00 a.m. ET: Torstar special virtual shareholders' meeting for vote on Nordstar deal

-10:00 a.m. ET: House of Commons sitting to consider Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy changes and disability payment

-2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Senate Banking Committee votes on nominations of Judy Shelton and Christopher Wallers to Federal Reserve board of governors

-5:00 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump holds news conference at The White House

-Two-day Microsoft Inspire virtual conference begins (keynote by CEO Satya Nadella)

