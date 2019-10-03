Swiss cheese, Greek yogurt and Irish whisky are among the items that will become more expensive in the United States on Oct. 18. This comes after the World Trade Organization handed the U.S. a $7.5 billion arbitration award - the largest in WTO history - in its dispute with the European Union over illegal subsidies to Airbus. The WTO victory sets the stage for new tariffs of between 10 and 25 per cent on European goods. European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker says Europe will fight back with measures of its own.

MARKETS BOUNCE BACK

We’ll keep a close eye on markets today, after yesterday’s major selloff in North America. So far, the futures market suggests a flat to positive open. Of course what spurred the drop in the first place was disappointing U.S. manufacturing data released on Tuesday. With the health of the U.S. economy still very much top of mind, investors will have fresh economic data to chew on today, including the U.S. purchasing managers’ index and durable goods orders. Minutes ago, the U.S. Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose by 4,000 last week.

LINAMAR TAKES A HIT FROM UAW STRIKE

Autoparts maker Linamar has put a price tag on the cost of the UAW strike south of the border: $1 million a day in profit. The company also cut its production forecast for light vehicles and says it’s seeing a slowdown in three of its key markets: construction equipment, agriculture and automotive. Linamar says global trade uncertainty has caused dealers and farmers to delay buying decisions. But, the company notes, “on the plus side we are seeing more in the way of conquest or takeover business due to failing suppliers that will positively impact future sales, a key advantage for Linamar thanks to our rapid response capabilities and flexible equipment philosophy.”

CONSTELLATION BRANDS SEES A DRAG FROM CANOPY GROWTH

Constellation Brands reported a loss in the second quarter, thanks in part to weakness at Canopy Growth. The beer, wine and spirits maker lost $525.2 million or $2.77 a share in Q2, with $484 million of that coming from Canopy. Constellation has a 37 per cent stake in the Canadian cannabis company, and Constellation had warned investors in August that it would take a financial hit from the pot producer. Pot aside, Constellation’s beer sales will be the focal point for investors and analysts when the company holds a conference call at 10:30 a.m. ET. Constellation’s shares are down three per cent in pre-market trading.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Home sales in the Greater Toronto area rose 22 per cent year over year last month, while prices rose 5.8 per cent.

-PepsiCo Inc. reported third-quarter profit of $2.1 billion.

-Costco will release its fiscal fourth quarter results after markets close today

-Imperial Brands Plc said Chief Executive Officer Alison Cooper is stepping down from the U.K. tobacco company, a week after it warned that sales of cigarette alternatives are falling short of expectations.

-Hong Kong will use an emergency ordinance for the first time in more than a half a century in order to ban face masks at public gatherings, according to local media outlets including the South China Morning Post and news channel TVB.

-The former US special envoy to Ukraine testifies. Kurt Volker, who stepped down last week from his unpaid role representing American interests in Ukraine, will give a closed-door deposition Thursday to the three House committees looking into Trump’s pressure on a foreign power to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-8:30 a.m. ET: Liberal leader delivers brief remarks in Montreal

-9:30 a.m. ET: Conservative leader Andrew Scheer makes an announcement in Kingsclear, New Brunswick

-9:45 a.m. ET: Market U.S. Services PMI

-10:00 a.m. ET: ISM Non-manufacturing Index, factory orders, durable goods

-1:10 p.m. ET: President Donald Trump will travel to Florida Thursday to sign an executive order “protecting and improving” Medicare.

-1:30 p.m. ET: Green Party leader Elizabeth May makes an announcement on policies for seniors in Victoria

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Today's note was written by Senior Producer Roula Meditskos. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.