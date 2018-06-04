Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The Canadian government traded barbs with Donald Trump’s top economic advisor as both sides did the morning talk show circuit yesterday in the United States. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t soften his tone on NBC’s Meet The Press, telling Chuck Todd it’s “quite frankly insulting and unacceptable” that Canada is being subjected to steel and aluminum tariffs under the guise of national security fears. Meanwhile, White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said on Fox he believes the PM is “overreacting”. We’ll watch for the next salvo and, most importantly, explore the potential economic impact amid so much bad blood and uncertainty.

G7 AFTERMATH

The G6 gave their +1 his marching orders in Whistler, B.C. “Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors requested that the United States Secretary of the Treasury communicate their unanimous concern and disappointment,” wrote Bill Morneau in his summary of the weekend meeting, noting the group fears U.S. metals tariffs “undermine open trade and confidence in the global economy.” Now we get set for the G7 leaders’ summit in Charlevoix later this week.

IN CONVERSATION WITH STEPHEN POLOZ

Watch for Amanda Lang’s interview with the Bank of Canada governor later today, in which he argues tariff tit-for-tat wasn’t a total distraction at the G7 meeting, discusses the spectrum of risks facing Canada’s economy and weighs in on the country’s most-scrutinized housing markets.

TORONTO HOME PRICES EXTEND GAINS

We’re still a long way from the April 2017 peak of $920,791, but the market’s stabilization appears to be ongoing. The average selling price across the Greater Toronto Area reached $805,320 in May, a fifth consecutive month of sequential gains. The year-over-year sales comparison is still ugly (-22.2 per cent), but the 7,834 property transfers last month marked an uptick from the previous month. The regional real estate board also released new poll data today to underscore real estate as a priority issue in Thursday’s provincial election, with 69 per cent of respondents say housing affordability will influence their vote.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-The Financial Times is reporting Italy’s UniCredit and France’s Société Générale are considering a merger.

-Bloomberg is reporting Microsoft will announce as early as today that it’s buying software development portal GitHub

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. factory orders

-1:00 p.m. ET: International Monetary Fund holds news conference in Ottawa on annual review of Canada's economy

-U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross scheduled to wrap up visit to China

-Canada, U.S., Europe, Japan aluminum association leaders hold exceptional meeting in Montreal

-Apple Worldwide Developer Conference begins in San Jose (opening keynote at 1:00 p.m. ET)

-Three-day Canadian Telecom Summit begins in Toronto

