Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with the country’s premiers today, one day after Health Canada gave the green light to the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine. The daylong meeting is expected to focus on the rollout of vaccines to inoculate Canadians against COVID-19 and the provinces immediate needs to combat the pandemic. The first vaccinations in Canada could begin as early as next week. Also on the agenda at today’s meeting is federal funding for health care as the premiers are asking for an additional $28-billion from the federal government for health care transfers.

EMPIRE MISSES Q2 PROFIT EXPECTATIONS, ONLINE SALES INCREASE

Empire Company, the parent of grocery chains Sobeys and FreshCo, said its online sales have more than tripled as people avoid trips to the grocer amid the pandemic. The company earned $161.4-million dollars or 60-cents a share in the most recent quarter, but that falls short of what analysts were expecting. The company has reported a gain in same-store sales of 7.3% in its most recent quarter. Total sales were $6.98-billion, up 8.4 per cent from a year ago.

AIRBNB’S MARKET DEBUT

Airbnb shares are expected to make their debut on the Nasdaq today under the symbol ABNB. The company has priced its shares at $68 apiece, higher than the $56 to $60 a share range the company established earlier this week. The highly anticipated IPO comes a day after DoorDash went public. It’s shares closed the day at $189.51 a share after pricing at $102 apiece in its IPO.

FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF BREAKING ANTITRUST LAWS; SHARES SLIDE

Shares of Facebook are trading lower this morning. The company has been hit by lawsuits from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and more than 40 states. The main issue is the tech giant's approach of acquiring competitors instead of competing with them. The suits have zeroed in on two acquisitions in particular, its purchase of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, and is asking for the company to be ordered to divest of these assets.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-It has been exactly two years, 731-days since China imprisoned two Canadians – the two Michaels. They’ve been accused of espionage without evidence and been cut off from the rest of the world.

-The United States has filed an enforcement action against Canadian dairy quotas saying they harm U.S. dairy producers by limiting them to sell their products north of the border and are contrary to the new NAFTA rules

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims

-Notable earnings: Empire Co., Lululemon, Costco Wholesale, Vail Resorts

-European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (745)

-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers Economic Progress Report speech to Moncton and Saint John chambers

-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with provincial and territorial premiers

-U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee scheduled to discuss Pfizer/BioNTech's request for COVID vaccine emergency use authorization

-Walt Disney Co. holds virtual investor day meeting

