In the case of Canada’s fractious relationship with China, the primary picture on BNNBloomberg.ca tells us all we need to know about the state of bilateral ties. While the Canadian contingent in Osaka is touting “broad international” support for this country, the look on China President Xi Jinping’s face suggests it’ll be a battle to thaw relations even after what the Prime Minister’s Office is describing as “brief constructive interactions today” between the two leaders. Meanwhile, investors are eagerly awaiting the outcome of Xi’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump later today. And that’s just scratching the surface of the agenda in Japan.

BCE SUCCESSION

George Cope is retiring as president and CEO of BCE (which owns BNN Bloomberg through its Bell Media division) in January, with COO Mirko Bibic chosen by the company’s board as his successor. It’s been more than a decade for Cope in the top job. From the early days during an ill-fated leveraged buyout attempt, to a penchant for M&A, his strategy for fending off competitors, and a stock that has rallied handsomely on his watch (well above the proposed buyout offer price, it should be noted) – we’ll cover it all and discuss the outlook.

CANADA’S “MEDIOCRE” ECONOMY

Canada's oil and gas sector helped lead the way in April, as total gross domestic product rose 0.3%. Oil and gas production jumped 5.5 per cent thanks to an easing of Alberta's production curtailments. Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector was a disappointment as output in that industry fell 0.8 per cent. In the words of CIBC's economics team, Canada is on a "mediocre growth trend."

QUARTER END

It’s the last trading day of the second quarter, so we’ll take this opportunity to reflect on winners (like WestJet and Shopify) and laggards (including several cannabis names like CannTrust and Aphria).

IN CONVERSATION WITH MARK SHAPIRO

Anita Sharma is sitting down for an extended, wide-ranging interview today with Toronto Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro. From fan support, to the prospect of baseball returning to Montreal, to his vision for the franchise – lots of ground to cover, and we’ll have some of that interview today on The Close.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

- Apple shares are trading modestly lower in pre-market trading as design mastermind Jony Ive prepares to leave the company later this year. The announcement points out Apple will be a client of Ive’s new design company, but evidently that’s not fully assuaging investors’ concerns.

- Our Bloomberg partners are reporting Canada is among the nations working behind the scenes with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to ensure Boeing’s 737 Max eventually returns to service in a coordinated fashion

- Transat shares closed yesterday 42 cents above the agreed-upon takeover price by Air Canada, which suggests there’s going to be more movement on this file. We’ll watch out for developments.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- Notable earnings: Constellation Brands

- Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. personal income and spending

- 10:30 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada releases business outlook survey

- 10:30 p.m. ET: Trump meets with Xi in Osaka

- Calgary court to hear B.C. injunction request re. Alberta's Bill 12

- SNC-Lavalin to decide on criminal trial by judge or jury

- G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan

