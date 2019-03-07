Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is speaking out on the scandal surrounding SNC-Lavalin. In an early-morning news conference today, he gave his side of the story after Jody Wilson-Raybould's bombshell testimony last week, saying a breakdown in trust complicated his former attorney general's decision about whether to intervene in in SNC's criminal trial.

BANK OF CANADA FALLOUT

Heavily-indebted Canadians might be breathing a little easier after the Bank of Canada made it clear it’s in no rush to raise interest rates. CTV's Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid will discuss the postponed day of reckoning.

CANADIAN NATURAL WAITS FOR PIPELINE PROGRESS

Canadian Natural Resources swung to a $776-million net loss in the fourth quarter, and adjusted funds flow fell, for all the obvious reasons. The company reiterated in its release this morning that it "strongly supports" the Alberta government's mandatory production curtailment program and will wait to see progress on additional pipeline capacity before adjusting this year's capital budget, which is currently set at $3.7 billion.

BRISTOW ON SLIDE 13

Barrick CEO Mark Bristow addressed the now infamous “Slide 13” in an interview with The Globe and Mail. Recall that in Newmont’s presentation this week, it included a 2017 email that Bristow sent to Goldcorp Chairman Ian Telfer that praised the company’s “strong portfolio of assets” – standing in stark contrast to Bristow’s recent commentary. Bristow tells The Globe Slide 13 is missing important context, and he points out Telfer “refused” to meet him – and that his then-advisors at Randgold “were banned” from Goldcorp CEO David Garofalo’s office.

HUAWEI’S ‘BLITZKRIEG’ STRATEGY

Huawei Technologies is suing the United States, arguing a relatively new law that prevents federal agencies from using its equipment is unconstitutional. It’s the latest countermeasure in what one expert told Bloomberg News amounts to a “public relations blitzkrieg”. In many ways, the nexus is found in Vancouver, where Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s awaits an extradition hearing scheduled for May 8.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Crescent Point Energy says it has "increased its emphasis on cost reductions compared to its historical focus on operational outperformance." The messaging comes alongside a $2.39-billion quarterly net loss, due in large part to a $3.7-billion impairment.

-Mario Draghi's European Central Bank is pledging lower for longer. The central bank left rates unchanged this morning and now say they'll likely stay at current levels through the end of this year. The ECB also announced a new targeted loan program.

-Some notable news in Obsidian Energy's quarterly report. CEO David French is stepping down and shares are being consolidated on a 7:1 basis.

-Spin Master’s COO warned late yesterday he expects the “retail disruption” caused by Toys “R” Us’s American demise will continue in the first half of this year. The cautious tone came alongside fourth-quarter results showing a sharp deterioration in profit.

-Rob McEwen’s McEwen Mining is suspending its half-cent distribution, due to “issues” at a pair of mines.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Canadian Natural Resources, Crescent Point Energy, Canadian Western Bank, Costco

-Notable data: Canadian building permits

-7:45 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks, holds news conference at National Press Theatre in Ottawa

-7:45 a.m. ET: European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (plus news conference at 8:30 a.m. ET)

-9:30 a.m. ET: Ontario Finance Minister Vic Fedeli makes announcement in Nobleton.

-10:00 a.m. ET: Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson and Equifax CEO Mark Begor address U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations hearing on data breaches

-11:00 a.mm ET: CNRL earnings call

-11:00 a.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (supposed to be closed to press, but that could change)

-12:45 p.m. ET: Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lynn Patterson delivers speech in Hamilton (remarks on Bank's site at 12:30 p.m. ET, plus avail)

-1:30p.m. ET: Bank of Nova Scotia CEO Brian Porter delivers speech in Calgary on The Future of Energy (TBC scrum at ~3:30 p.m. ET)

-1:55 pm.m ET: Trump meets with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis at White House

