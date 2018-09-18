Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Justin Trudeau’s hunt for the best words to describe trade talks with the U.S. is speaking volumes about the state of play. “Every time we work together we do knock off a few more things and move closer to an eventual … decision point. We’re not there yet,” he said in a conversation with Maclean's magazine's Paul Wells late yesterday. “There were points in the spring where we thought we were perhaps days or weeks away, turned out not to be the case. We might be days or weeks away now. It might not be.”

Particularly with the House back in session, there’s plenty to ponder here from economic and political perspectives. And we’ll consider whether no deal really is better than a bad deal for Canada, if no deal potentially leads to hefty tariffs on Canadian cars and auto parts.

U.S.-CHINA TARIFF BATTLE

Beijing is promising to “retaliate simultaneously” after U.S. President Donald Trump made good on his threat to heap more tariffs on Chinese goods. The U.S. confirmed late yesterday an additional 10 per cent levy will be applied to US$200 billion worth of imports (the USTR lists 5,745 items that will be targeted) from the world's second-largest economy as of next Monday, with the rate jumping to 25 per cent in 2019. Trump is warning he'll take aim at an additional US$267 billion worth of imports if Beijing fires back. Investors generally seem to be taking it in stride, with global stocks trading higher and U.S. futures pointing to a modest rise. See the full list of affected products here: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/enforcement/301Investigations/Tariff%20List_09.17.18.pdf

AURORA PLAYS THE FIELD

It’s not just Coca-Cola sniffing around infused beverages. Aurora Cannabis CEO Terry Booth told us yesterday afternoon his company has spoken to “at least three different beverage companies in this space over the last three months”, he then mentioned PepsiCo as one of the companies whose interest helps legitimize the sector (without clearly stating that Pepsi is one of the companies he’s spoken to). We’ll continue chasing insight on the race for cross-sector partners. For whatever it’s worth, should point out Booth took a sip from a bottle of (Coca-Cola owned) Dasani water as he was wrapping with us yesterday.

NEW TERMS FOR PURCHASE OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND

The Calgary-based pipeline operator has announced new terms for its proposed acquisition of Enbridge Income Fund. Under the agreement announced today, ENF holders will receive 0.735 ENB shares plus $0.45 in cash per share. When the acquisition was first announced in May as part of a corporate overhaul, terms called for 0.7029 ENB shares per ENF share.

IN CONVERSATION WITH BRUCE LINTON

Last week we talked tech with Linton, today it's back to what he's best known for, only with a different twist. He joins Commodities to talk about the upcoming first day of trading for Canopy Rivers, the VC branch of Canopy Growth. Might sneak in a question or two about Coca-Cola's interest in the pot industry, too.

RAILROADER

Howard Green's biography of rail industry legend Hunter Harrison hits store shelves today (very matter of fact: it's a phenomenal read). Howard joins The Open to share some colour from his unparalleled access to Hunter. And watch for an excerpt from "Railroader" on BNNBloomberg.ca later this morning.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Shares of Tilray shot higher in pre-market trading after the B.C.-based pot producer announced it's received the go-ahead to medical pot into the U.S. for a clinical trial at the University of California San Diego.

-We’ll keep an eye on shares of Uni-Select today. The Quebec-based auto parts distributor announced this morning it’s launching a review of strategic alternatives. It also slashed its sales growth forecast and disclosed its CEO is exiting.

-Today’s the day key housing data will be unshackled in the country’s largest market. The Competition Bureau’s interim commissioner put the Toronto Real Estate Board on notice yesterday, warning the regulator “will be closely watching to ensure that the letter and spirit of the Tribunal’s order is adhered to”

-Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is going to the moon via SpaceX. The announcement happened overnight, with take-off scheduled for 2023. We’ve got sound from the announcement.

-A new report by Deloitte shows 16 per cent of publicly-traded Canadian companies qualify as "zombies", meaning their earnings don't cover interest on their debts. It's a good conversation starter and an opportunity to size up innovation and entrepreneurship in Canada.

-Lululemon has promoted retail industry veteran Sun Choe to chief product officer.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: General Mills

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales

-Jack Ma among speakers at Alibaba investor day

-9:00 a.m. ET: Financial Accountability Officer of Ontario releases update on Ontario's credit rating

-12:00 p.m. ET: Ministers scrum in House Foyer after cabinet meeting

-12:25 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Poland President Andrzej Duda

-2:10 p.m. ET: Trump and Duda hold joint news conference at the White House



Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.