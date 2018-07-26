Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It was a kinder, gentler Donald Trump on Twitter last night, sharing a picture of his embrace with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as the two leaders surprised everyone by announcing a détente. No new tariffs while the EU and U.S. work toward tearing down trade barriers. And that’s spelling major relief in the auto sector, with shares of BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler rallying in Europe.

My main question today: Where does this leave Canada? Is the Trump-Juncker deal the new White House template? And what happens if Canada doesn’t agree to play ball?

Obviously the European Union, as represented by @JunckerEU and the United States, as represented by yours truly, love each other! pic.twitter.com/42ImacgCN0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

RESOURCE EARNINGS BONANZA

Lots to sift through. Some of the highlights – and lowlights:

-Suncor CEO Steve Williams is preaching patience amid Syncrude’s summer setback that saw output thrown offline after a power outage. “We want to reiterate our belief in Syncrude’s long-term potential,” he said in the company’s earnings release. “From experience, we know that long-term reliability is a journey.” Partially as a result of Syncrude’s woes, Suncor cut the top end of its full-year production forecast.

-Cenovus suffered a $697-million “realized risk management loss” in the second quarter thanks to hedging. Now, the company is eschewing much of that price protection. Tara will catch up with CEO Alex Pourbaix this afternoon.

-Cameco said it will keep its McArthur River and Key Lake mines offline “for an indeterminate duration” amid persistent uranium weakness. As a result, 550 employees are being laid off permanently. Cameco also said it will slash 150 corporate positions. The company’s second-quarter loss ballooned as revenue plunged 29%.

-Dominic Barton is joining Teck Resources’ board and will replace Norman Keevil as chairman in October. The company topped second-quarter profit estimates, but warned about getting caught in trade war crossfire, saying global market uncertainty could affect its results.

-Barrick produced 1.07 million ounces of gold in the second quarter at all-in sustaining costs of $856 per ounce. It's also laying claim to a high-grade discovery in Nevada at Fourmile. Goldcorp's second-quarter production fell (571,000 vs 635,000) and AISC rose ($850/ounce from $800); Agnico-Eagle boosted its full-year production forecast despite a dip in second-quarter output, while full-year AISC is still seen hitting as much as $940.

-New Gold, whose stock has already plunged 42% this year, slashed its full-year production forecast and jacked up its AISC outlook late yesterday, citing problems at its Rainy River mine.

SHELL KEEPS US GUESSING

If you CTRL+F Royal Dutch Shell’s second-quarter release, “LNG” comes up 12 times, none of which are attached to a positive final investment decision on the $40-billion LNG Canada project. We’ll have highlights from Bloomberg’s interview with CEO Ben Van Beurden, who for now prefers to deploy capital via a US$25-billion share buyback.

FACEBOOK PLUMMETS

Mark Zuckerberg’s social network disappointed investors on just about every front in the second quarter. Stock fell almost 25 per cent in after-hours trading yesterday. Today we’ll assess what Zuckerberg needs to do to rebuild confidence.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-For the second time in as many days, Aimia is being thrust into the spotlight. Today, it’s Grupo Aeromexico going public with a proposal to buy Aimia’s stake in PLM Premier for US$180 million.

-Newmont Mining announced this morning it will pay up to $275 million for Novagold’s 50 per cent stake in the Galore Creek project in British Columbia

-Bombardier has been awarded a rail contract in Singapore that could be worth as much as US$881 million.

-Lundin Mining is officially going hostile by launching its bid for Nevsun Resources. It also announced CFO Marie Inkster will be its next chief executive.

-Qualcomm has pulled the plug on its takeover of NXP amid regulatory hurdles in China. The chipmaker quickly turned around and announced a US$30-billion buyback. QCOM is up 5% in pre-market trading.

-Shares of Mattel are down more than eight per cent in pre-market trading after the toymaker’s quarterly loss more than quadrupled to US$241 million as sales fell amid Toys “R” Us fallout. 2,200 jobs will be cut as part of a cost-savings program that was announced last year.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Aecon, Cenovus, Husky Energy, Maple Leaf Foods, Newmont Mining, Teck Resources, Precision Drilling, Amazon.com, Intel, MasterCard, McDonald's, Starbucks, ConocoPhillips, Royal Dutch Shell

-7:45 a.m. ET: European Central Bank releases interest rate decision and holds news conference (8:30 a.m. ET)

-12:30 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump holds roundtable in Peosta, Iowa

-12:00 p.m. ET: CMHC releases quarterly Housing Market Assessment

-3:20 p.m. ET: Trump tours Granite City Works – Hot Strip Mill in Granite City, Illinois

-3:40 p.m. ET: Trump delivers remarks on trade in Granite City

-Mexico's economy minister to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington

