Donald Trump is extending Canada's exemption from punishing U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs for another month, and he’s warning Canada and Mexico this will be their "final" reprieve from the 25 per cent tariff on steel imports and 10 per cent levy on aluminum imports. The primary issues for us to contemplate today are, a) whether that's enough of an impetus for America's NAFTA partners to strike a deal before June 1 and, b) if the White House’s declaration that tariff negotiations will be focused on quotas risks adding more friction to the process.

There's a broader global context to the latest tariff developments, with the European Union also getting a "final" 30-day extension. And that's not going over so well. "The U.S. decision prolongs market uncertainty, which is already affecting business decisions," said the European Commission in a release. "The EU should be fully and permanently exempted from these measures, as they cannot be justified on the grounds of national security."

POLOZ SPEECH

We already know household debt is one of the things that keeps Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz up at night. Today, we’ll get a better idea of how big a problem Canadians’ proclivity to borrow is for the economy. That’s the topic of Poloz’s speech this afternoon in Yellowknife. Greg Bonnell will have all the breaking details at 2:30 p.m. ET and he’ll tee it up with PIMCO’s Ed Devlin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

BLOOMBERG @ MILKEN

Our Bloomberg partners are still on the ground at Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills with an all-star guest lineup today, including Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt (11:40 a.m. ET), Steve Ballmer (1:10 p.m. ET), and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (1:30 p.m. ET). We’ll aim to bring you some highlights from those conversations.

HYDRO ONE POLITICAL HOT POTATO

Hydro One remains a political lightning rod with just over a month to go before the Ontario provincial election. The utility’s chair said the company’s board is going to take a closer look at executive compensation practices after the provincial government – its largest shareholder – voiced its displeasure. And that’s on top of Ontario Conservative Leader Doug Ford’s threat to fire Hydro One CEO Mayo Schmidt if he’s elected premier. For the record: Schmidt was paid $6.19 million in total compensation last year, with base salary accounting for just over $1.08 million. Would be good to hear from a corporate governance expert on this, including whether it threatens to cast a chill on executive recruitment.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-BMO is bulking up in the U.S., announcing today it's buying broker-dealer KGS-Alpha Capital Markets. Terms weren't disclosed. KGS has 135 employees.

-Shopify posted a surprise profit (albeit adjusted) in the first quarter and forecast full-year revenue narrowly above the average analyst estimate, yet the stock is trading lower in the pre-market. Worth pointing out that SHOP that surged 32 per cent so far this year.

-CIBC has joined RBC and TD in raising mortgage rates, including a 15 basis point increase on the posted five-year fixed rate to 5.14 per cent.

-Bloomberg picked up on a bold call by hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand, who reportedly wrote in a tweet this weekend “$300 oil in a few years is not impossible”. The tweets have since been deleted.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Suncor, Encana, Shopify, Genworth MI Canada, Calfrac Well Service, Fortis, Domtar, Apple, Merck, Pfizer, Snap, Under Armour, BP

-Notable data: Canadian GDP, ISM U.S. manufacturing index, U.S. construction spending

-9:00 a.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer releases report “The Government’s Expenditure Plan and Main Estimates 2018-19”

-9:30 a.m. ET: Senator Doug Black testifies before Senate Transport and Communications Committee on Trans Mountain expansion

-12:00 p.m. ET: Encana holds annual meeting in Calgary

-12:45 p.m. ET: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer delivers speech at U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s China Business Conference in Washington, D.C.

-2:30 p.m. ET: Mexico Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo delivers remarks on NAFTA at Center for U.S.-Mexican Studies in San Diego

-2:45 p.m. ET: Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech (“Canada’s Economy and Household Debt: How Big is the Problem?”) in Yellowknife (remarks on bank website at 2:30 p.m. ET, media avail to follow)

-4:15 p.m. ET: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland testifies before Senate Foreign Affairs and International Trade Committee on Bill C-45 (Cannabis Act)

-Facebook's two-day developer conference begins in San Jose (Mark Zuckerberg keynote expected at 1:00 p.m. ET)

-U.S. Federal Reserve begins two-day meeting

-Automakers to report monthly sales

