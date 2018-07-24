The Big Three: Trade policies hang over U.S. earnings; OECD warns Canada on taxes; Alphabet tops estimates

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The shadow of U.S. President Donald Trump is hanging over earnings season. Shares of Whirlpool are tumbling in pre-market trading after the household appliance maker sounded the alarm on painful cost inflation. And Harley-Davidson has reported for the first time since the POTUS warned the bike maker it "will be taxed like never before!" if it moves production overseas. The most obvious sign of the Trump effect for HOG is a cut to the company’s operating margin forecast “given the expected impact of tariffs”. We'll track what WHR and HOG's executives have to say on their respective conference calls.

IN CONVERSATION WITH LINDA HASENFRATZ

We’re catching up with Linamar’s CEO today for perspective on the damage that could be inflicted if the Trump administration goes ahead with automotive tariffs and insight on the latest zigs and zags in NAFTA negotiations. Watch for the full interview on Bloomberg Markets.

ALPHABET SHAKES OFF EU FINE

Shares of Google’s parent company are up ~four per cent in pre-market trading after it easily topped second-quarter profit and revenue estimates amid a 24 per cent surge in advertising proceeds. Of course, the bigger picture here is one of regulatory scrutiny, which – at least for now – doesn’t appear to be holding back this tech juggernaut’s growth.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Tim Hortons has confirmed the news that trickled out yesterday: all-day breakfast will expand across Canada this week.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Canadian National Railway, Toromont Industries, Harley-Davidson, United Technologies, 3M, Verizon, AT&T

-9:00 a.m. ET: Ontario Financial Accountability Officer releases 2018 annual report

-9:30 a.m. ET: U.S. Trade Representative begins two-day hearing in D.C. re. proposed tariffs on US$16 billion of Chinese goods

-11:30 a.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Kansas City at Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States National Convention

-U.K. International Trade Secretary Liam Fox in D.C. for meetings with USTR Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

