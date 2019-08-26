Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The messaging around the U.S.-China trade feud has been chaotic since both sides ratcheted up tariffs on Friday. A quick recap: U.S. President Donald Trump yesterday said he had “second thoughts” about that escalation. But that wasn’t a softening of the Tariff Man; the White House press secretary insisted POTUS was implying he regretted not being even more aggressive. Trump then said China called to say “let’s get back to the table.” That appeared to come as news to a China foreign ministry spokesperson, who said he’s “not aware” of that call (according to the WSJ), as well as the editor-in-chief of the China Global Times, who said in a tweet “China won’t cave to U.S. pressure.” And today Trump said “anything’s possible” when asked if he might delay the recently-announced tariffs. Amid all of that, futures are pointing to gains at the start of trading in New York.

G7 POTPOURRI

We’ve got a Japan-U.S. trade deal in principle, Iran’s foreign minister showed up (amid some uncertainty about who knew in advance and who would serve as G7 messenger), some supportive comments from Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the new NAFTA (plus a presidential salute to the Toronto Raptors), Boris Johnson’s debut with the elite group, and the typical theatrics we’ve grown accustomed to at these gatherings.

MORE TRUMP!

Could easily be missed amid everything else. But late Friday, Trump declared “case closed!” on the extent of his presidential powers after he earlier “hereby ordered” U.S. companies to explore getting out of China. We’ll look into the practicalities of invoking the Emergency Economic Powers Act.

BANK EARNINGS AHEAD

The rest of the big banks will report results this week, with BMO and Bank of Nova Scotia up next tomorrow (we’re looking forward to speaking directly with CEO Brian Porter in The Real Economy). We’ll size up expectations today after Capital Markets emerged as a common weakness in the numbers from CIBC and RBC last week. We’ll also sit down with Veritas research analyst Nigel D’Souza in The Close.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Just Energy’s executive chair is refuting today’s Globe and Mail piece that suggested she was exploring a bailout or restructuring of the company, whose stock has been in a tailspin.

-Aimia is selling half its stake in Cardlytics for $59.8 million and says it will “continue to evaluate” the rest of its investment in the “purchase intelligence platform”

-The long-speculated Breaking Bad movie is confirmed, and will be hitting Netflix in October.

-Walt Disney Co. is teaming up with Target to introduce a new “shop-in-shop”, with 25 opening in October and another 40 by Oct. 2020.

-TransAlta announced it will received $58.8 million after prevailing in arbitration tied to terminated power purchase arrangements with Alberta.

-Amgen is paying US$13.4 billion for the global rights to Celgene’s Otezla psoriasis drug. Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb, which is acquiring Celgene, are up more than five per cent in pre-market trading.

-Meni Morim is officially Namaste Technologies’ CEO. He’s been serving on an interim basis since February after the company’s dispute with former CEO Sean Dollinger.

-Interfor announced today CEO Duncan Davies will step down at year-end after almost two decades as chief executive. COO Ian Fillinger will take over as chief executive next year.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

-9:30 a.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump and France President Emmanuel Macron hold closing news conference at G7 summit in Biarritz

-10:30 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds media avail in Biarritz

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.