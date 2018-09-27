Canada should brace for more weeks of trade uncertainty as the prospect of reaching a NAFTA deal ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline is dwindling. That after the U.S. president said he refused to meet one-on-one with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in New York this week. Speaking with the media, Trump voiced his displeasure with the PM and our trade negotiators, but Trudeau’s office has denied any meeting was requested. We’ll hear from NAFTA council member Hassan Yussuff this morning on what’s going on behind the scenes as these negotiations continue.

ONTARIO’S RULES FOR RECREATIONAL CANNABIS SALES

The Ontario government will table a bill today that will limit licensed cannabis producers to just one retail store in the province. The Progressive Conservatives will appoint the Alcohol and Gaming Commission as its marijuana sales regulator, which will give it the power to approve or revoke licenses. The province will also be aligning with the Smoke Free Ontario Act allowing marijuana to be smoked anywhere tobacco use is allowed. Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton joins us today at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the proposed legislation and implications for his company.

CENOVUS SIGNS CRUDE-BY-RAIL DEALS

Cenovus has inked a three-year deal with CN and CP to transport about 100,000 barrels of crude per day to the U.S. Gulf Coast from Alberta. The company says “while we remain confident new pipeline capacity will be constructed, these rail agreements will help get our oil to higher-price markets.” The deal comes as the discount for domestic crude trades near all-time highs and global prices rally.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Christine Blasey Ford will testify before a Senate committee today. She claims President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh tried to force himself on her in the 1980s. Kavanaugh, who faces new accusations ahead of this testimony will speak after Ford. He denies all accusations.

-Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are down significantly in pre-market trading after its Q2 earnings fell short of earnings

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. GDP

-Rosenstein expected to meet with Trump at White House

-10:00 a.m. ET: Privacy Commissioner of Canada will release a report outlining its concerns over a lack of progress on needed reforms of Canada’s outdated privacy laws

-11:30 a.m. ET: International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr and European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom speak at event hosted by Montreal Council on Foreign Relations

-1:30 p.m. ET: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley delivers keynote at AUMA convention in Red Deer, Alta.

-3:00 p.m. ET: Closing news conference at meeting of federal and provincial infrastructure ministers in Halifax

-6:00 p.m. ET: Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech in Dieppe, NB (remarks on bank's site at 5:45 p.m. ET; also holds media avail)

