Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Emmanuel Macron, Tim Cook, Kanye West and Mexico’s president-elect were the subjects of Donald Trump’s affection on Twitter late Friday. And then he ripped into this country. “Canada must wait,” he wrote after saying trade talks with Mexico are going “nicely”. “[Canada’s] Tariffs and Trade Barriers are far too high. Will tax cars if we can’t make a deal!” It’s a dramatic change in tone surrounding NAFTA after David MacNaughton recently told us a deal is within reach, and it begs the question of how flexible Canada should be to avoid car tariffs.

TURKEY LATEST

Following Friday’s financial tremors, the Turkish central bank today eased reserve requirements and said it will serve as a liquidity backstop for the country’s banks in the face of an escalating currency crisis that has seen the Lira plunge 28 per cent against the U.S. dollar so far this month. The bank added it is closely monitoring the situation and will “take all necessary measures to maintain financial stability.” No mention, however, of interest rates, which we know is among the main points of contention for President Erdogan.

ENSIGN OFFERS TO BUY TRINIDAD

Trinidad Drilling closed the book on its strategic review less than two weeks ago. Investors expressed their disappointment that day with the stock falling almost 10 per cent. Now Ensign Energy Services is entering the fray, offering to buy its peer at a discount to where the stock was trading less than a month ago. We'll assess Ensign’s timing and motive.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-VF Corp announced this morning it’s spinning out its jeans business, which includes the Lee and Wrangler brands

-Ed Clark is stepping down as chairman of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario. Keep in mind the Ford government also recently ousted Clark from his role as the province’s business advisor.

-Shares of Bayer are tumbling in Europe (last seen down more than 10 per cent) after a U.S. court ordered the recently-acquired Monsanto to pay almost US$300 million in damages over claims its main herbicide causes cancer.

-Bloomberg is reporting Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is angling to support Elon Musk’s attempt to privatize Tesla.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Home Capital Group, Stars Group, Sprott, Element Fleet Management

-2:30 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Fort Drum, NY

-3:00 p.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau in Windsor to discuss competitiveness, tour Fiat Chrysler’s assembly plant and hold media avail

-OPEC releases monthly oil market report

