The race to develop COVID-19 treatments and vaccines is back in the headlines today as U.S. President Donald Trump stokes optimism. In a video message posted to his Twitter account, Trump made the case for fast-tracking emergency use authorization for Regeneron and Eli Lilly’s therapeutics that are currently on the U.S. Federal Drug Administration’s desk. Meanwhile, a long-time biotech analyst told us yesterday afternoon he believes “we’re going to break COVID’s grasp on us socially and economically very soon.” We’ll address this from an investing perspective and also get the medical industry’s view when Jon speaks with infectious diseases specialist Michael Gardam at 9 a.m. ET. Will be interesting to reconcile the optimism with the public health guidance in this country, not to mention the days-long wait just to be tested. And the economic stakes are significant: a new survey from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business shows 56 per cent of respondents say they wouldn’t easily survive a second wave of shutdowns.

MACKLEM WARNS ON HOUSING RISK

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem delivered a progress report this morning on his team’s decision-making process during the pandemic and hinted at what’s at the top of his radar. Housing risk appears to factor prominently: “We will also watch for signs that housing markets are being driven higher by speculation that prices will keep rising. And we will watch whether people buying houses are taking on outsized debt relative to their income,” he said, without making reference to any specific markets. He noted if borrowing heats up too much, policymakers will make use of macroprudential tools at their disposal.

FORD FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will headline an announcement at a Ford Motor facility in Kanata, Ont. later this morning, when we’re expecting details of the funding arrangement that leaked out before Unifor and the automaker announced their recent labour agreement. We’re looking forward to speaking with Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli, who’s participating in the event, later this afternoon.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR OPEC+?

Our Bloomberg News partners have a great piece up this morning on the internal deliberations for OPEC+ members ahead of the next scheduled tapering of their production cuts on Jan. 1. “Inside the cartel, the mood is turning somber. The demand recovery is slower than expected, and inventories aren’t shrinking as quickly as OPEC+ anticipated just a couple of months ago. Oil prices, too, are lower than many member states had hoped,” our partners write. Read all about it here; and we got a better picture of the future with the release of OPEC’s World Oil Outlook this morning, which includes a prediction that demand will return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

HOW TO SAVE COME BY CHANCE REFINERY

It’s still not clear what the future holds for the Come By Chance refinery in Newfoundland and Labrador after its proposed sale to Irving Oil fell apart this week. This morning we’ll hear from provincial energy minister Andrew Parsons on the role his government might play in ensuring the facility has a future. Watch for it at 11:10 a.m. ET.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-IBM shares are rallying in early trading after the company doubled down on its cloud focus by announcing plans to spin off its infrastructure services business. It also forecast third-quarter adjusted profit that exceeds the average analyst estimate.

-Citigroup shares are flat in pre-market trading despite being called out by the U.S. Federal Reserve late yesterday afternoon for “several longstanding deficiencies” relating to risk management. Citi was also ordered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to pay a $400-million civil penalty and has been instructed to seek the regulator’s approval before making any significant acquisitions.

-Bausch Health shares shot higher in pre-market trading after the company forecast third-quarter revenue above the average analyst estimate.

-Costco has reported another batch of double-digit monthly same-store sales growth, including a 17.5% jump in Canada last month.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, Canadian housing starts

-8:00 a.m. ET: OPEC releases World Oil Outlook

-8:30 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem addresses Global Risk Institute by videoconference

-9:00 a.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer releases report "Carbon pricing for the Paris target: Closing the gap with output-based pricing"

-1000: Privacy Commissioner of Canada releases annual report

-11:30 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes announcement at Ford Motor Co. facility in Kanata, Ont. alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford

