Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The self-described “tariff man” continues living up to that billing. U.S. President Donald Trump announced a five per cent levy will be imposed on all imports from Mexico as of June 10 due to the “extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States” as a result of illegal immigration. Trump is warning the tariff will rise to 25 per cent in October if the situation doesn’t improve. And he’s attempting to lure business leaders in the process, saying companies that relocate to the U.S. won’t face tariffs “or be affected in any way.” Stocks are sliding across the globe as investors weigh the potential fallout.

TARIFFS, TARIFFS EVERYWHERE

As Trump rattles markets with his tariff threat against Mexico, keep in mind China’s next wave of tariffs on imports from the U.S. will take effect tomorrow. China is also preparing to unveil an “unreliable entity” list in apparent retaliation against the U.S. Commerce Department’s efforts to freeze out Huawei. Keep in mind what Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said yesterday about this country being “caught in the crossfire.”

WCS UNDER PRESSURE

The price of Western Canada Select crude oil closed south of US$40 per barrel yesterday for the first time since January 7. After a stunning curtailment-induced rally through most of early 2019, WCS has tumbled almost 30 per cent since peaking on April 8.

NBA FINALS PUT TORONTO IN SPOTLIGHT

The Raptors’ playoff run is putting Toronto in the global spotlight like no other time in recent memory. We’ll get insight on how the city might capitalize on the attention when Toronto Global CEO Mark Cohon joins The Open. There’s plenty more Raptors coverage on BNNBloomberg.ca, including an upcoming piece on the Drake halo effect.

GOODBYE TO A DAY ONER

Dale Jackson is packing it in today, almost 20 years after he helped get ROBTv off the ground. His message to investors about being fee-aware throughout this station’s evolution continues to resonate. Watch out for his parting words of wisdom today on The Open and BNNBloomberg.ca. We wish him the best.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Teck Resources said late yesterday it’s freeing up $600 million for additional share buybacks. It also announced US$2.5-billion in financing has been secured for development of the QB2 copper project in Chile.

-Uber Technologies has a reported a US$1.01-billion loss in the first round of quarterly results since it went public. That appears to be no big deal for investors who see this as a bet on the future – shares are up modestly in pre-market trading.

-The market is much less kind to Gap. Its stock is down 13 per cent in early trading after reporting weak first-quarter sales and cutting its full-year profit outlook.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. consumer spending and savings

-StatsCan releases report on capital spending in the oil and gas industry

-8:00 a.m. ET: U.S. Food and Drug Administration holds public hearing on regulating CBD (https://www.fda.gov/news-events/fda-meetings-conferences-and-workshops/scientific-data-and-information-about-products-containing-cannabis-or-cannabis-derived-compounds)

-9:00 a.m. ET : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers keynote at Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual conference in Quebec City

-10:00 a.m. ET: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces party's climate plan

-12:40 p.m. ET: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland moderates panel at Open Government Partnership Summit in Ottawa

-1:30 p.m. ET: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney delivers speech to Economic Club in Calgary

-7:00 p.m. ET: U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at Canada 2020 event in Kanata, moderated by Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke

-End of public comment period on Impact Assessment project list (https://www.impactassessmentregulations.ca/homepage-sandbox)

