1h ago
The Daily Chase: TSX looks to keep winning streak alive; Cutoff for tax-loss selling
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Trading resumes on the Toronto Stock Exchange this morning, with the composite index entering the day on a four-session winning streak. That’s the longest stretch of gains since early November, and almost every member of the index has participated: just 14 names are under water over that span. We’ll pay particularly close attention to the energy sector today as West Texas Intermediate crude aims for a sixth straight higher close amid fading fear about Omicron’s dampening effect on demand.
TAX-LOSS SELLING DEADLINE
This is the final day to sell any dogs in your non-registered portfolio in time to reap the benefits for the 2021 tax year. As CIBC’s equity research team recently pointed out in a report to clients, this year’s top contenders for strategic divestment are dominated by names in the mining, clean energy, and cannabis sectors. CIBC also pointed out that, historically, stocks that end up getting ditched for tax-loss purposes often rally on the back of interest from bargain hunters. And indeed, six of this year’s top candidates for tax-loss selling are among the TSX’s top performers since the middle of this month.
A FORGETTABLE YEAR FOR THE DOLLAR
For all the choppiness of 2021, the last 12 months have pretty much been a wash for the loonie. It’s sitting a few basis points shy of where it was trading a year ago (78.01 cents U.S.) – and that’s despite the price of oil being up 56 per cent this year and a domestic central bank that’s been shortening the timeline for liftoff in the new year. The second half of this year has been particularly unkind to the Canadian dollar, as it slumped from a high of 83.28 cents U.S. at the start of June. Really the story here looks less like Canadian dollar weakness and more like strength for the global reserve currency, as the U.S. dollar index has steadily rallied over the last six months.
OTHER NOTABLE STORIES
- The slide in European natural gas prices that we tracked so closely last week is continuing, with the Dutch futures contract into a sixth straight day of losses that’s pushed the price down almost 43 per cent. Bloomberg News reported over the weekend that 20 ships hauling American fuel were en route for Europe.
- Twenty per cent of respondents to a recent CIBC poll said paying down debt is their top priority heading into the new year. That’s the exact same proportion as last year. And there’s heightened awareness, and fear of, inflation: the rising cost of living is the top economic worry for two thirds of respondents (compared to 60 per cent in last year’s poll)
- Elon Musk is 934,090 shares closer to achieving his goal of cutting his stake in Tesla by 10 per cent. The latest cumulative divestment is the result of 36 separate transactions that were highlighted in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday. According to Bloomberg’s math, Musk still needs to sell another 1.4 million shares to hit his target.
- Hong Kong’s Department of Health today said Cathay Pacific flights from Toronto and Los Angeles are barred from arrival until January 11 after three recent positive COVID cases were identified among passengers on flights from those cities.
- Curaleaf announced yesterday that it’s buying Arizona-based Bloom Dispensaries for US$211 million in cash.