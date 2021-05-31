Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Canadian stocks have the spotlight all to themselves today with Wall Street quiet for the Memorial Day holiday, and we’ll have plenty of insight on where investors can put their money to work amid this record-smashing rally. The S&P/TSX Composite Index has notched record closes in four straight sessions and came within less than 100 points of hitting 20,000 on Friday. This morning we’ll hear from Canadian investing legend Stephen Jarislowsky shortly after 9 a.m. ET, and also look forward to speaking with Kim Shannon from Sionna Investments and Canoe Financial’s Rob Taylor.

OECD RAISES GLOBAL GROWTH OUTLOOK

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is now forecasting a 5.8 per cent jump in global economic output this year, compared to its 4.2 per cent prediction in December. The brighter outlook comes with a warning this will be “no ordinary recovery” as developed nations thrive on stimulus and ramped-up vaccination rates, while other countries struggle to rein in COVID. As for Canada, the OECD sees our economy near the top of the heap this year, with growth pegged at 6.1 per cent before trailing off to a 3.8 per cent rate next year (when, it should be noted, the OECD said it expects to see the Bank of Canada begin raising its benchmark interest rate in Q4 of 2022).

TOUGHER STRESS TESTS ABOUT TO KICK IN

The aforementioned eventual rate hike by the central bank is viewed as one important catalyst to cool Canada’s hottest housing markets; more immediately, homebuyers are about to face a higher hurdle, with the minimum qualifying rate rising to 5.25 per cent as of tomorrow. If you missed it, check out Greg Bonnell’s primer for BNNBloomberg.ca.

A TALE OF TWO TELECOM OUTCOMES

Interesting case studies today in the consequences of last week’s decision by the CRTC to throw out its controversial 2019 wholesale broadband decision. Bell announced this morning that it’s adding up to $500 million to its ramped-up capital investment plan for the next two years, with CEO Mirko Bibic pinning the decision on “greater regulatory stability fostering an improved investment climate.” Meanwhile, we know the upstarts who depend on being able to piggyback on the incumbents’ networks are up in arms over the CRTC’s decision. This afternoon, we’ll hear from one of those players when TekSavvy’s VP of regulatory affairs joins Bloomberg Markets. TekSavvy last week announced it was pulling out of this summer’s highly-anticipated wireless spectrum auction as a result of the CRTC’s ruling. Reminder that BNN Bloomberg is owned by Bell Media.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Dye & Durham disclosed this morning that its board is launching a review of strategic alternatives after a management-led shareholder group indicated interest in privatizing the M&A-hungry software firm at a price of $50.50 per share (compared to Friday’s closing level of $40.99).

TSX-listed NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT will be on our radar today after it said it's seeking to acquire Australian Unity Healthcare Property Trust in a deal valuing that company at $2 billion ($2.6 billion including debt).

