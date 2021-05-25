Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The S&P/TSX Composite Index hit an intraday record in early trading today as Canadian stocks play catch up after missing out on the broad rally that lifted the major U.S. markets yesterday amid soothing words from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. Doesn’t look like there was anything new in the remarks from a trio of speakers, just a reiteration of their belief that inflation won’t run out of control and, as Governor Lael Brainard put it, a reassurance that the Fed has “the experience to gently guide inflation back to target.”

BANK EARNINGS EVE

Bank of Montreal kicks off reporting season for the Big Six tomorrow with what ought to be an early reminder of how far the banks have come over the last year. We’ll set scene this afternoon when Nigel D’Souza from Veritas Investment Research joins Bloomberg Markets at 2:30 p.m. ET.

ALGOMA GOING PUBLIC AGAIN

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based steel producer is on its way back to public markets after announcing a deal late last night with the special purpose acquisition company helmed by activist investor Eric Rosenfeld. The last couple decades have been rough at times for Algoma (and other Canadian steelmakers for that matter), with a couple of high-profile restructurings. We’ll dig into how its new SPAC partner positions the company for the future when we speak with Algoma CEO Michael McQuade at 8:30 a.m. before he addresses the analyst community. Rosenfeld will join Bloomberg Markets this afternoon.

REOPENING QUEBEC

We had the province’s economic development minister, Pierre Fitzgibbon, this morning to discuss Quebec’s plan for loosening its public health restrictions. As of this Friday, the province-wide curfew will be lifted, restaurant terraces will reopen, and crowds will be allowed back in outdoor stadiums and large venues (including the Bell Centre, if the Habs hang on to force a sixth game against the Leafs). If you missed it live, watch for it at BNNBloomberg.ca.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Our Bloomberg partners are reporting Amazon.com Inc. ’s widely-speculated purchase of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer could be announced as soon as today. The price tag is believed to be almost US$9 billion.

’s widely-speculated purchase of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer could be announced as soon as today. The price tag is believed to be almost US$9 billion. Saputo announced a pair of acquisitions worth $187 million this morning, including alternative cheese-maker Bute Island Foods.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS