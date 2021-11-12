The TSX Composite Index rebounded from its midweek pause and climbed higher on Thursday. The gain was attributed to the materials sector, which saw a boost from investors seeking safety from inflation. Gold prices rose to their highest level in almost three months but have since pulled back from these levels. Sticking with commodities, the price of crude is trading lower and heading for its third weekly loss as traders continue to question whether U.S. President Joe Biden will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to ease costs for consumers after data earlier this week showed consumer prices south of the border are increasing at the fastest pace in three decades.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson are trading higher in the pre-market. That’s after the company announced plans to split itself into two publicly-traded firms. One company will focus on consumer products while the other will focus on prescription drugs and medical devices. The break-up is expected to be completed within two years.

The COP26 climate conference is entering its final hours and delegates from almost 200 countries are in a race against the clock to come up with a plan to limit global heating to 1.5 C in a bid to prevent a climate catastrophe. The big issues – like phasing out fossil fuels, a global carbon market, and more ambitious targets from the big polluters to cut emissions – remain unsolved.

Home Capital topped third quarter profit expectations and announced plans for a $300 million share buyback. CEO Yousry Bissada joins BNN Bloomberg today at 1:10 p.m. ET to discuss the results

The CEO of SNC-Lavalin has postponed a speech scheduled for Monday to the Canadian Club of Montreal so that he has time to brush up on his French. The decision comes after Air Canada's CEO Michael Rousseau drew criticism for not being able to speak Canada's second official language.

Cogeco Communications reported fourth-quarter revenue of $632.7-million, up 4.5 per cent year-over-year and in line with analysts expectations

Shares of Boardwalk REIT could be on the move today after the company reported it returned to a profit in the third quarter. The Alberta-based firm said funds from operations rose 11 per cent to $32.2-million

