Twitter is set to go private after the board of directors accepted Elon Musk’s US$44 billion offer. If the deal goes through, it will be one of the biggest acquisitions of a tech company and could have significant influence over the direction of social media. Musk has been clear he plans to reduce censorship, which has some groups concerned about the rise of hate speech on the platform. The deal ends a months-long saga that saw the billionaire accrue a nine per cent stake in the company and launch a series of criticisms at Twitter management.

U.S. STOCK FUTURES EDGE LOWER

U.S. futures are flashing a lot of red this morning after staging a late day reversal on Monday to end the day higher. Markets shook off deep early losses following the news about Twitter reaching a deal with Elon Musk. However, it wasn’t enough to dig the S&P/TSX Composite out of the red, it finished the day down 174.49 points thanks to big declines in energy and resource stocks.

AIR CANADA NARROWS Q1 LOSS

The easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions helped Air Canada narrow its loss in the first quarter. Its operating revenues rose to $2.57 billion, more than tripling compared to the same period a year ago, but still fell short of analysts’ expectations. However, the company expects the recovery in air travel to continue to gain momentum through the rest of this year.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

TD Bank plans to tap Florida tech-talent and add 200 jobs

plans to tap Florida tech-talent and add 200 jobs UBS earned US$2.1 billion in the first quarter topping expectations, the Swiss bank has further reduced its exposure to Russia and says it will not be doing any new business in that country

earned US$2.1 billion in the first quarter topping expectations, the Swiss bank has further reduced its exposure to Russia and says it will not be doing any new business in that country Shares of General Electric are trading lower in the pre-market trade after the company’s CEO cautioned on its outlook and said it’s trending toward the low end of its financial forecast for the year due to ongoing supply chain issues and rising raw material costs

