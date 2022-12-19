The votes are in and it looks like Elon Musk may be on his way out of the top job at Twitter after less than two months in the role. More than 17 million Twitter users voted on the social platform after Musk tweeted a poll Sunday evening asking whether or not he should step down as CEO. The billionaire businessman said he would abide by the results, which did not go in his favour with 57.5 per cent saying he should step down. Meanwhile, shares of Tesla are up around five per cent in the pre-market in anticipation of Musk stepping back from the social media company.

U.S. FUTURES RISE FOLLOWING TWO-WEEK SELLOFF

U.S. futures are pointing to a positive open when the year’s last full trading week gets underway this morning. That follows two weeks of losses for the major North American indices as investors assess the outlook of higher for longer interest rates and the risks for the global economy in the new year.

COUNTRIES AT COP 15 AGREE TO DEAL “30-BY-30”

An agreement that will put 30 per cent of the planet under protection by 2030 has been reached at the COP15 United Nations biodiversity summit in Montreal. The deal comes after almost two weeks of negotiations among 196 countries who are part of the UN biodiversity convention. Wealthy nations have committed to pay $30 billion a year to support environmental work before the end of the decade.

AVATAR SEQUEL FAILS TO LIVE UP TO BOX OFFICE EXPECTATIONS

Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water failed to meet ticket sale expectations for opening weekend after bringing in US$134 million in North America. It had been estimated the film would earn between US$150 million to US$175 million. Worldwide, the movie earned more than US$400 million in its debut, which is the second-highest global opening-weekend for the year but only $57.1 million of that was in China where Disney was expecting better results based on the success of the first Avatar film. Continued concerns about the coronavirus and lockdowns weighed heavily on ticket sales in China.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas today and is reportedly planning to agree to be extradited to the United States, where he faces fraud charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

Shares of Moderna are on the rise ahead of the opening bells after Jefferies upgraded the stock to buy from hold.

European Union ministers are meeting in Brussels today in an attempt to finalize a long-awaited deal to implement a natural gas price cap in a bid to help households and companies better withstand excessive price surges.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS