Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The U.S. hiring spree was even stronger than anticipated last month. New data released this morning show America’s non-farm payrolls rose by 4.8 million in June. Analysts were expecting 3.23 million new jobs. And the growth for May was revised higher (to almost 2.7 million). Meanwhile, the unemployment rate slipped to 11.1 per cent from 13.3 per cent. We have instant analysis from Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. We’ll also consider how abrupt decisions to slow the pace of reopening economies due to virus flare-ups – such as New York’s move yesterday to postpone in-restaurant dining, and McDonald’s halting the restart of U.S. dine-in service – will be reflected in jobs reports. For now, investors seem to love today’s news with futures pointing to a sharply higher open at the start of trading in New York.

ANOTHER KEY DECISION FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION

Canada's top court will rule today on the latest judicial challenge facing the country's most controversial pipeline project. At issue is whether to hear an argument led by the Coldwater Indian Band that's focused on the issue of water safety and whether there was sufficient consultation prior to the federal government's second approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion.

PARTIAL LINE 5 RESTART

Enbridge got the go-ahead yesterday from a Michigan judge to restart the west leg of Line 5, which the company had been ordered to take offline last week amid the state attorney general’s broader pursuit of an injunction against operating the pipeline. The east segment of Line 5, which is a crucial conduit for Michigan’s propane supply, is still offline as Enbridge seeks to satisfy the state’s safety concerns subsequent to the discovery of a misaligned screw anchor support last month.

FACEBOOK BOYCOTT

This country’s Big Five banks have joined the widening boycott against advertising on Facebook because of the proliferation of hate speech on the social media platform. Investors now seem to be taking the growing movement in stride, with Facebook shares up almost 10 per cent over the last three sessions. Our Bloomberg partners, meanwhile, are reporting CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to meet with civil rights groups that triggered the boycott.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

- A couple highlights from yesterday: the ISM U.S. manufacturing index climbed in June to the highest level since April 2019 and United Airlines announced it plans to add almost 25,000 flights to its schedule next month.

- Still no official word, but multiple reports indicate the NHL is preparing to announce Edmonton and Toronto as the hub cities for the play-in and Stanley Cup playoff rounds.

- Canada's merchandise trade deficit fell to just $677 million in May from $4.3 billion in April. That's as exports rose almost 7 per cent while imports slumped due to "supply challenges at a time when various economies around the world were progressively re-opening," according to Statistics Canada.

- Brookfield Property Partners was the top gainer on the TSX in early trading after it announced plans to repurchase up to 9.17 million shares at US$12 apiece.

- Tesla shares rallied at the start of trading after reporting second-quarter deliveries that were well ahead of estimates (90,650 vs. 83,071).

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. trade balance, U.S factory orders

- 9:45 a.m. ET: Supreme Court of Canada to decide on application for leave in Coldwater Indian Band, et al. v. Attorney General of Canada, et al.

- 11:30 a.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at “Spirit of America Showcase”

- 12 p.m. ET: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney delivers remarks in Taber, Alta.