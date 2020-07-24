It’s a sea of red for global markets this morning, as investors continue to assess the deteriorating state of U.S.-China relations. Tensions intensified between the world’s two largest economies this morning after China closed a U.S. consulate in Chengdu, in retaliation for the U.S. doing the same to a Chinese consulate in Houston. U.S. futures are also pointing to a negative open, and investors are flocking to safe havens. We’ll speak to Bloomberg News' Sharon Chen, who is in Chengdu, at 9 a.m. ET.

GOLD'S MARCH TO A RECORD HIGH

One of those safe havens is of course, gold, which is flirting with a record high. Gold closed Thursday at $1,890.00 an ounce, just shy of its August 2011 record, and this morning bullion hovered around the $1893 level (its intraday record is $1923.70). Gold has risen nearly 25 per cent this year, as investors looked for solace amid weakening global growth induced by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Mobius, co-founder at Mobius Capital Partners told our Bloomberg partners yesterday that he is buying gold right now. We’ll pose the same question to our guests today. Silver is also poised for its biggest jump in weeks.

MENG WANZHOU FIRES BACK

Lawyers for Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Whanzou are seeking a stay of extradition proceedings to the U.S. In court filings released Thursday, Meng’s lawyers dispute key arguments of the case against her, saying the U.S. is twisting certain facts and evidence to support its extradition case. At the heart of the dispute is evidence the U.S. claims proves Meng misled HSBC bankers about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran. Meng’s lawyers claim this misled the B.C. courts, where her case is being heard. “These proceedings have been poisoned. They can no longer be reasonably regarded as fair, regardless of the undoubted good faith of the court,” Meng’s legal team said. Her request is expected to be heard in court in early 2021.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Transat resumed flights yesterday after suspending operations for 112 days because of the COVID-19 lockdown. The airline will fly three international routes in addition to domestic flights.

-Telus is severing ties with the WE Charity, following the controversy over the $912 million Canada Student Service Grant program. According to the Globe and Mail, the company’s sponsorship with the charity was due to expire in 2022.

-We’ll keep an eye on shares of Intel Corp., which at last check were down 12 per cent in premarket trading after the chipmaker said Thursday its new 7-nanometer chip technology was six months behind schedule.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Various global PMI, U.S. new home sales

-Notable earnings: Verizon, American Express

-9 a.m. ET: The Parliamentary Budget Officer posts a new report entitled “Public service use of paid leave for reasons related to COVID-19”

-10 a.m. ET: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer holds a press conference to discuss the ‘WE’ controversy

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a 'chase note' to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Today's note was written by Senior Producer Roula Meditskos.