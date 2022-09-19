Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The U.S. dollar remains the market driver ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate decision on Wednesday. As of 6:30 a.m. EDT, it was trading higher against every major currency, including the Canadian dollar — which was on the brink of slipping below 75 cents U.S. for the first time since 2020 earlier today. The greenback’s rally and overall skittishness ahead of the Fed are evident elsewhere, as most major commodity and crypto prices fall and U.S. futures suggest stocks will slump at the open.

KINROSS WINS ELLIOTT’S FAVOUR

The gold miner, whose stock has substantially underperformed peers this year, announced this morning it will ramp up share buybacks. This stems from talks with Elliott Investment Management, the notorious activist investor that made waves in Canada earlier this year when it called out Suncor Energy.

YET ANOTHER DYE-LINK DEAL TWIST

Dye & Durham announced that it wants to tweak the structure of its planned takeover of Link Administration Holdings after finding out last week that it could be on the hook for up to £306 million ($463 million) in legacy costs tied to a fund that collapsed under Link’s umbrella in 2019. In short, Dye now wants to hold back A$1.00 of the A$4.81 per-share purchase price until a U.K. regulator completes its probe of the fund’s collapse. Link said it is “unable to recommend the new proposal.”

BIDEN SPEAKS OUT ON INFLATION

In the 60 Minutes interview that aired last night, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged “we’re gonna get control of inflation” and touted the U.S. labour market’s strength. He also asserted that the U.S. would defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by China and said the U.S. would have faced “a real economic crisis” if rail companies and unions hadn’t (tentatively) managed to avert a strike last week. Reminder that we’re less than two months away from the Nov. 8 midterm elections in the United States.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Today is the day Algoma Steel, Bellus Health, and Uni-Select begin trading as members of the S&P/TSX Composite Index as the previously-announced rebalancing takes effect. Meanwhile, Aurora Cannabis, Aecon Group, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, and New Gold are on the outs.

Bloomberg News is reporting the United Arab Emirates is now aiming to produce 5 million barrels of oil per day by 2025. It previously aimed to hit that milestone by 2030. The report indicates the shortened timeline is because of a narrowing window to cash in on fossil fuels.

