Good morning! Here are five things you need to know to start your day.

How do you spell PMI? U-G-L-Y: Futures are drifting lower after a spate of indications that the global economy is slowing. China’s Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to its lowest level since January. At 53.9 it is still expanding but shows slowing momentum is not limited to just the manufacturing sector. The Eurozone composite PMI slipped into contraction territory and Japanese services PMI was revised downward.

Fed minutes - The one about the pause: It is against this backdrop of a slowing economy that we will get the minutes from the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee for the June 13-14 meeting. Investors will be looking for insight into what caused the U.S. Federal Reserve to pause after 10 straight rate hikes. As for the next meeting, traders are betting an 86 per cent chance of a rate hike on July 26. We will be looking for signs of that in the minutes as well.

Strike continues: It is day five of the strike by port workers on the West Coast. No signs of a breakthrough yet on negotiations with $800 million in trade a day being held up. Teck Resources says it can divert coal shipments from the B.C. ports to its own terminals to help ease the impact.

Brookfield buying spree continues: Brookfield Reinsurance has agreed to buy U.S. insurer American Equity Investment Life Holding in a deal that values one of the last remaining independents at US$4.3 billion. The deal is a mix of cash and stock (Brookfield Asset Management shares) and works out to around US$55 per share. Not much of a premium to its last close but a 35 per cent premium to where the stock was trading before Bloomberg reported on it on June 23. It also marks the continuation of a buying spree for Brookfield at a time when other private equity players have been sitting on the sidelines.

Quebecor to Meta – no ads for you: Amidst the battle between Canadian news providers and social media companies, Quebecor has come out swinging saying it will withdraw all advertising from Facebook and Instagram. “Any move by Meta to circumvent Canadian law, block news for its users or discriminate against Canadian media content on its platforms, through its algorithms or otherwise, cannot be tolerated,” Quebecor said.

NOTABLE CALLS

Curaleaf rated new outperform at ATB Capital

The analyst says, “In a potentially federally legal industry, as a top five MSO (multi-state operator), Curaleaf could be a preferred choice for investors as capital flows into the space and consolidation occurs.

Target: $9

Coinbase downgraded at Piper Sandler

The analyst believes the tensions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the lack of clarity around cryptocurrency regulation in the U.S. has created too much uncertainty to project revenue in future years

Target: $60

Rivian upgraded at D.A. Davison