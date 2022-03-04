U.S. futures are down as tensions increase following an attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine by the Russian military. The International Atomic Energy Agency said via Twitter it was informed by Ukraine officials that Russian military forces have taken control of the country’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is the largest in Europe. It has been reported that the reactors have not been affected and there has been no release of radioactive material.

COMMODITY PRICES EXTEND RALLY

Commodities continue to extend their huge rally and prices are on track for their biggest weekly increase in more than 50 years as Russia’s escalation in Ukraine unnerves markets. Raw materials from wheat to oil have surged with West Texas Intermediate hitting its highest level since 2008 before pulling back – it’s now trading around the US$110 per barrel mark. The price of wheat has jumped nearly 75 per cent since the start of the year and metals like aluminum and nickel have climbed to their highest levels in over a decade. Russia’s increased isolation from the world is expected to prolong shortages and hasten global inflation.

FEDS WON’T ALLOW ROGERS TO BUY ALL OF SHAW’S WIRELESS BUSINESS

Ottawa has said it will not allow Rogers to buy all of Shaw’s wireless spectrum if the two companies close on a proposed $16-billion takeover. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said late Thursday afternoon that “many Canadians have expressed serious concerns regarding consolidation in the telecommunications sector” and his focus is on creating competition and improving affordability in the sector. The deal, which would combine two of Canada’s biggest cable operators, is still under review.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Magna International is halting operations at its six plants in Russia

Honda and Sony are teaming up to make electric cars, the new company is aiming to begin selling its first vehicle in 2025

The biggest new mansion in the United States, referred to as "The One", sold last night at a bankruptcy auction for US$141 million

