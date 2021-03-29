U.S. futures are pointing to a negative open when markets start trading this morning. Investors are bracing for the possibility of more block trades after a large investment fund unwound billions of dollars in holdings on Friday. In addition, the traditional end-of-quarter volatility may be a factor in this shortened trading week.

CONTAINER SHIP STUCK IN SUEZ CANAL PARTIALLY FREED

The price of West Texas Intermediate dropped after engineers were able to refloat the massive Ever Given ship that’s been blocking traffic through the Suez Canal. Tug boats are working to straighten the ship and move it to the center of the canal in a bid to soon reopen the crucial pathway for global trade. More than 300 vessels are waiting to pass through the canal, which has been blocked since last Tuesday.

OUTDOOR GYMS IN ONTARIO CAN OPEN IN LOCKDOWN REGIONS

Gyms in Ontario are allowed to offer outdoor fitness classes, training and personal training starting today. The provincial government made the announcement on Friday and also said hair and nail salons can open with capacity limits as of April 12 in regions in the "grey" zone. The lift in restrictions comes as the province reported 2,448 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking four straight days the daily case count has topped 2,000.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Reddit is expanding north of the border and opening an office in Toronto

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS