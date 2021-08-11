Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The world’s most influential central bank got more food for thought today on the most important issue it faces. The U.S. consumer price index for July rose 0.5 per cent, precisely as economists anticipated. The headline-fetching annual rate was steady at a 13-year high of 5.4 per cent. We’ll dig deep into the data, its implications for monetary policy, and the impact for investors with Manulife Investment Management Chief Economist and Head of Macro Strategy Frances Donald at 9am.

WHAT A LINEUP!

From principals on breaking news to the ongoing earnings season, BNN Bloomberg remains the best place for Canadians to hear from top corporate leaders. Here’s some of what we have today: ECN Capital CEO Steve Hudson joins us at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the US$2-billion sale of his company’s home-renovation financing business, and to shed further light on why he’s plowing the bulk up the proceeds into a monster special dividend. The always candid Rob Wildeboer is up at 4:30 p.m. to explain how Martinrea International is navigating the litany of obstacles it faced in the latest quarter. It’s not just chip shortages; the company also flagged “challenging” access to labour – and higher wages as a result. And if the business of teeth sounds like an intriguing investment opportunity, you won’t want to miss Dentalcorp Holdings Chief Executive Graham Rosenberg at 10:20 a.m. His recently-listed company just reported a 390 per cent surge in second-quarter revenue as Canadians raced back to see their dentists. And shortly after 1pm we’ll hear from Enthusiast Gaming CEO Adrian Montgomery about the very lucrative world of e-gaming and how his industry has become a crucial platform to reach young consumers.

NATIONAL BANK CEO RETIRING

It’s the end of an era for Canada’s Big Six. National Bank CEO Louis Vachon is retiring at the end of October. He’s the last of the CEOs who guided this country’s largest lenders through the financial crisis – and made Canada look like a beacon of stability when banks around the world were crumbling. We’ll reflect on his 14-year reign at the top of national, and look ahead to what awaits his successor (and current National COO) Laurent Ferreira.

SPAVOR SENTENCED

For the second time in as many days, Canada is condemning a judicial decision in China after Michael Spavor was sentenced overnight to 11 years in prison on a spying conviction that’s widely seen as retribution for the apprehension of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou on Canadian soil in late 2018. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blasted the decision as “absolutely unacceptable and unjust.” It is not yet known when Michael Kovrig, the other Canadian who was taken into custody in the days after Meng’s arrest, will be sentenced.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

WSP Global raised its full-year EBITDA forecast after reporting a nearly 20 per cent surge in second-quarter revenue (thanks largely to acquisitions) and a $9.6-billion backlog, compared to $8.4 billion in the prior quarter. The engineering firm noted that it has a record-high number of U.S. contracts that aren’t even currently being recognized in the backlog.

raised its full-year EBITDA forecast after reporting a nearly 20 per cent surge in second-quarter revenue (thanks largely to acquisitions) and a $9.6-billion backlog, compared to $8.4 billion in the prior quarter. The engineering firm noted that it has a record-high number of U.S. contracts that aren’t even currently being recognized in the backlog. Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has given the go-ahead for Critical Elements Corp’s proposed Rose lithium-tantalum open pit mine in Quebec. The approval comes with 221 conditions and still requires some federal and provincial permits. We’ll watch Critical Elements’ TSX Venture-listed shares today.

proposed Rose lithium-tantalum open pit mine in Quebec. The approval comes with 221 conditions and still requires some federal and provincial permits. We’ll watch Critical Elements’ TSX Venture-listed shares today. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust units will also be on radar after the company announced $224 million in divestitures. Its chief executive said the asset sales were done at prices “well in excess” of their values under IFRS accounting.

units will also be on radar after the company announced $224 million in divestitures. Its chief executive said the asset sales were done at prices “well in excess” of their values under IFRS accounting. Canada Goose shares have been drifting lower in pre-market trading even though the parka maker posted a smaller second-quarter loss than analysts expected as revenue more than doubled to $56.3 million.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS