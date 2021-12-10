Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Inflation remains the watchword this morning after a U.S. consumer price index showing that country’s cost of living rose last month at the fastest pace since 1982. The 6.8 per cent year-over-year growth sets the scene for next week’s policy announcement and updated forecasts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. We’ll have market reaction throughout the day, starting with BMO Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Sadiq Adatia at 8:30 a.m.

A ‘TRULY MASSIVE’ INVESTING OPPORTUNITY

Those are the words of Brookfield Co-Head of Transition Investing Connor Teskey, who told our Bloomberg partners it could take up to US$150 trillion to finance the transition to net zero over the next three decades. We’ll have highlights from that conversation this morning; more details here.

LAURENTIAN WRAPS BANK EARNINGS SEASON

As expected, the Montreal-based bank’s fiscal fourth quarter was marred by charges. On an adjusted basis, however, it beat expectations. And it also announced a dividend hike and share buyback. We’re looking forward to hearing from Chief Executive Rania Llewellyn on Monday around 4:45 p.m.

BANK KEEPS BUFFER STEADY

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions this morning said it’s holding the domestic stability buffer at 2.50 per cent of risk weighted assets. The buffer is essentially a rainy day fund for the country’s systemically important banks. It was slashed to one per cent of risk-weighted assets at the onset of the pandemic in a move that OSFI said would free up $300 billion in lending capacity. It was subsequently jacked up to 2.50 per cent in October.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Lululemon raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts after posting a 30 per cent surge in fiscal third-quarter revenue and an adjusted profit that beat expectations. Despite that, shares are flat in pre-market trading. Perhaps the forecasts for this quarter are to blame, since the ranges doesn’t stack up favourably against expectations. Another factor could be the lowered revenue forecast for Lulu’s Mirror business.

Definity (the recently-listed parent of Economical Insurance) warned last night it’s expecting a $21- to $25-million profit hit due to B.C. flooding.

Royal Dutch Shell received 99.77 support from shareholders for the corporate overhaul that will see the supermajor drop Royal Dutch from its name, eliminate its dual-class shares and relocate its HQ to the United Kingdom.

Elon Musk is again asking Twitter for input. This time he’s asking about a possible career change. “thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt,” he wrote last night.

Oracle shares have been up more than 10 per cent in pre-market trading after beating second-quarter expectations on the back of cloud-fueled growth. And on that note, the company’s founder, Larry Ellison, took a swipe at the competition during a call with analysts. “The one thing we've noticed about Oracle, Oracle's Cloud is that it never ever goes down,” he said in paraphrasing a note he received from what he described as a “a very large telecommunications company.”

Costco isn’t experiencing the same sharp slowdown in same-store sales that we’ve seen from some major Canadian retailers this week. Costco reported a 15 per cent jump in fiscal first-quarter same-store sales; total revenue rose 17 per cent to US$50.4 billion. Both figures outpaced expectations. On a call with analysts, management said it’s expecting year-over-year price inflation of 4.5 to five per cent in the first quarter.

Sir Royalty Income Fund announced a special distribution of $0.10 per unit late yesterday thanks in part to deferred royalties that’ve been recouped from a stable of restaurant banners that includes Jack Astor’s.

