The Big Three: Markets brace for U.S. jobs report; HP stock tumbles; WeWork says it could cut 2,000 jobs

The U.S. labour market fell short of expectations in September. The latest non-farm payrolls report showed 136,000 jobs created in the month, missing expectations of 145,000 jobs. The pace of wage growth also cooled as well, and average hourly earnings rose 2.9 per cent, the weakest rate in more than a year. This comes after a string of negative economic reports this week that pummeled markets. So far, U.S. futures markets are slightly positive, suggesting a more subdued reaction than earlier this week, and the expectations for a Fed rate cut in October fell slightly.

HP CUTTING JOBS

HP Inc. plans to shrink its global workforce by 16 per cent as part of a broad restructuring plan meant to boost sales. The company said late Thursday it’s eliminating 7,000 to 9,000 jobs through a combination of layoffs and voluntary early retirement, and the move will save the company about $1 billion in costs. Shares of the company are down more than five per cent in pre-market trading. We’ll see what impact, if any, the move has on HP’s Canadian operations.

WEWORK WARNS OF JOB CUTS

WeWork’s new co-CEOs warned staff in a meeting Thursday that job cuts could start as soon as this month. Various news outlets reported last week that WeWork parent We Co. was considering job cuts, and the number of jobs could be in the thousands. It’s all in effort to get the co-working company back into shape after it scrapped its IPO earlier this week and saw the resignation of its controversial CEO. The company is now expected to go public in 2020.

SCOTIA’S INTERNATIONAL PLAN

Watch for our interview with Nacho Deschamps, Group Head of International Banking and Digital Transformation at Scotiabank, on The Open. He’ll join Jon Erlichman to talk about the bank’s international strategy as it pulls back from some markets.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Canada’s trade deficit shrank to $955 million in August.

-The U.S. trade deficit widened to $54.9 billion in August

-Husky Energy agreed to sell its Prince George Refinery to Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure for $215 million

-Houston-based Halliburton Co. could exit Canada, according to TD analyst Aaron MacNeil.

-BP has named Bernard Looney as its new CEO after Bob Dudley, who oversaw the aftermath of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, retires next year.

-India cut its key benchmark rate by 25 basis points

-Thomson Reuters has acquired FC Business Intelligence (FCBI), a global business-to-business events specialist for an undisclosed sum

-Apple Inc. has told suppliers to increase production of its latest iPhone 11 by as much as 10 per cent

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-All day: Liberal leader Justin Trudeau has various events in Quebec today

-10:30 a.m. ET: Conservative leader Andrew Scheer makes an announcement in Toronto

-11:00 a.m. ET: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh makes an announcement on public services in Saskatoon

-12:30 p.m. ET: Green Party leader Elizabeth May makes an announcement about tree planting and climate change in Victoria

-2:00 p.m. ET: Fed Chair Jerome Powell deliver remarks at a “Fed Listens” event'

