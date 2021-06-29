Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

America’s big banks were gushing dividend hikes and buybacks late yesterday after being cleared to reward shareholders as they sailed through the latest stress tests. Morgan Stanley set the bar with a doubling of its quarterly payout and a new US$12-billion share repurchase program. Wells Fargo is the only other institution I’ve seen to announce a doubling (though it’s still less than half of what it was a little more than a year ago when the bank took a hatchet to the dividend). Citigroup stands out as being stingy by sticking with the status quo. But the takeaway here is that America’s financial giants are by and large flexing their capital strength after coasting through stress tests and the pandemic. Surely investors in Canadian banks – and the executive teams that run them – are eagerly awaiting the day when they’ll be able to share in the action …

IN CONVERSATION WITH NEW BANKING REGULATOR

…Which brings us to this. It’s Peter Routledge’s first day on the job as Canada’s superintendent of financial institutions, and he’ll join Bloomberg Markets to discuss what’s on his agenda. No doubt the overarching theme is managing risk, but there are some very specific considerations in the age of COVID recovery: most notably, what he needs to check off his list before Canada’s banks will be unshackled and allowed to raise their dividends and buy back shares. Don’t miss it at 2:10 p.m.

U.S. STOCKS AT RECORDS

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at new all-time highs yesterday, with Facebook standing out with a late-afternoon surge into trillion-dollar valuation territory after antitrust suits were tossed out by a U.S. judge. Futures are pointing to muted moves at the start of trading today.

FROM ENERGY HQ TO BOUTIQUE HOTEL

Here’s an interesting twist on the familiar narrative of Calgary’s roughed-up commercial real estate landscape: a new boutique hotel is doing a soft launch today in space that’s been converted after previously serving as the home of Birchcliff Energy. Tara Weber will be live on location today to discuss the strategy.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Corus Entertainment is on our radar after it reported a surge in third-quarter revenue, led by a 22% gain in proceeds from television advertising. The company’s closely-watched debt to profit ratio came down to 2.82x from 3.02 in the prior quarter. We’ve got CEO Doug Murphy on The Close at 3:20 p.m.

Manulife Financial touted its positioning in Asia this morning ahead of an investor day presentation, saying it’s expecting “very significant growth” in its core insurance operations in that continent over the next decade.

The record-breaking heat wave that’s scorching Western Canada and the Northwest United States has put a familiar utility name back in the news, with our Bloomberg partners noting that Avista Corp. was compelled to start rotating blackouts for the first time ever. Recall Avista became known to us a few years ago in Hydro One’s politically fraught and failed attempt to buy the company.

United Airlines has announced what it’s calling a record combined order for new aircraft: 270 Boeing and Airbus jets, including 200 737 Max planes.

