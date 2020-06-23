Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Bloomberg News is reporting the United States could announce the reimplementation of tariffs on Canadian aluminum exports as early as this week. It would be a case of déjà vu after this country’s steel and aluminum shipments became an early target for a president who later dubbed himself a “Tariff man”. Now, according to our partners, the White House will re-impose a 10-per-cent levy on aluminum from this side of the border on Friday “if Canada refuses to impose export restrictions” after the American Primary Aluminum Association complained about an alleged surge in shipments. We’re chasing reaction. A spokesperson for deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland has not yet responded to our request for comment.

WHIPLASH OVER STATE OF U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro spoke out on relations with China late yesterday in an interview with Fox Business News. Mass confusion ensued. Navarro appeared to indicate the trade deal with Beijing was over. He later said in a statement that he was in fact referring to the Americans’ lack of trust in China when he told the anchor “it’s over” after she asked a question framed around the trade deal. U.S. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, intervened on Twitter last night to declare the pact is “fully intact”. Investors appear to be buying the damage control, with futures turning positive after initially sliding into a deep hole last night. Market sentiment is no doubt also being bolstered by some encouraging factory data out of Europe this morning.

AURORA CANNABIS CUTS AND CHARGES

The pot producer’s interim CEO, Michael Singer, declared today his transformation plan for Aurora “has not simply been a cost cutting exercise.” But make no mistake, the cuts announced today are significant. Twenty-five per cent of the company’s selling, general and administrative staff is being let go, as is 30% of Aurora’s production workers. And an unspecified number of white-collar positions are being cut in a “corporate headcount rationalization”. Aurora said it will also shut operations at five of its smaller facilities and take a total of $200 million in charges.

KEY DECISION FOR THE BANKS

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions today maintained the domestic stability buffer for this country's domestic systemically important banks at 1.00 per cent. Recall that in the early days of the COVID crisis, OSFI superintendent Jeremy Rudin sat alongside Stephen Poloz and Bill Morneau to announce an unscheduled cut to the buffer, taking it down to one per cent of risk-weighted assets in a move he said would unleash $300 billion in lending capacity. At the time, Rudin also said OSFI was prepared to cut the buffer further if necessary. This morning, OSFI said its decision reflects an “assessment that the current DSB level remains effective in supporting the resilience of the Canadian banking system and the overall economy.”

GEARING UP FOR STAGE TWO

Canada’s largest city is preparing to enter the next stage in the arduous process of restarting its economy tomorrow, when the rules for operating businesses like beauty salons, restaurants and bars will be loosened in Toronto. This afternoon, we’ll hear from a top restauranteur on the race to maximize the opportunity – while simultaneously protecting the public – when Oliver & Bonacini CEO Andrew Oliver joins Amanda Lang at 2:20 p.m. ET.

ENBRIDGE VERSUS MICHIGAN

In this space yesterday, we alluded to Enbridge’s decision to restart one leg of its Line 5 pipeline after earlier shutting it down due to a misaligned screw anchor support. Since then, Michigan’s attorney general has blasted what she calls Enbridge’s “woefully insufficient” disclosures about the pipeline and filed an injunction request that would force Line 5 to be taken offline. Enbridge says the attorney general’s move is “legally unsupportable, unnecessary, and will be vigorously opposed”.

-Landmark Cinemas has announced plans for a staged reopening of theatres in Alberta and B.C., starting with three locations in Alberta on June 26. Unlike industry giant AMC Entertainment, which made mask-wearing mandatory, Landmark says it will only “encourage” customers to wear a mask.

-Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund could be a stock to watch today after the fund and Boston Pizza International announced a detailed strategy for shoring up their finances, including a $10-million investment by Jim Treliving in BPI.

-Notable data: U.S. new home sales

-8:00 a.m. ET: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions makes semi-annual decision on Domestic Stability Buffer

-9:00 a.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer releases costing note on eight-week expansion of Canada Emergency Response Benefit

-12:00 p.m. ET: U.S. top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci addresses U.S. House Energy & Commerce hearing

-1:00 p.m. ET: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation releases Housing Market Outlook

-Collision three-day web summit begins

